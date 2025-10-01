The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has clarified the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Arise News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu, popularly known as Sommie.

Ms Maduagwu died in the early hours of Monday after an armed robbery incident at her Katampe, Abuja residence.

The Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment, Dolapo Fasawe, said in a statement that, contrary to public reports of negligence, the journalist was already lifeless by the time she was brought to Maitama District Hospital at about 4:30 a.m.

She said Ms Maduagwu was reportedly rushed to the facility alongside a security guard who sustained severe injuries during the attack.

Ms Fasawe explained that medical officers on duty confirmed that the journalist had no vital signs on arrival, a finding she said would be documented in the preliminary medical report to assist the police investigation.

Her statement was in response to allegations from relatives and residents who claimed that the deceased and the guard were denied urgent treatment because they could not immediately present identification documents.

Police respond, order an investigation

In a separate development, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, said the command was fully committed to ensuring justice for Ms Maduagwu.

Mr Adewale said he had ordered a discreet and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

He further directed the deployment of intelligence and operational units to identify, track, and apprehend the perpetrators of the robbery.

The commissioner commiserated with the family, colleagues, and friends of the late journalist, describing her death as “a cruel and senseless act that has no place in a sane society.”

While expressing the command’s commitment to improving public safety, Mr Adewale urged residents to provide timely information to aid the investigation.

He also encouraged the public to promptly raise alarms about suspicious movements to frustrate criminal activities.

The command made available its emergency contact lines – 08032003913, 08028940883 and its Complaint Response Unit number, 08107314192, for citizens to report incidents.

A violent night in Katampe

The robbery that claimed Ms Maduagwu’s life occurred at about 3 a.m. on 29 September when over 14 armed men reportedly invaded a 16-apartment residential compound in Katampe Extension, Abuja.

Witnesses said the gang operated for nearly an hour, dispossessing residents of valuables.

Security personnel attached to the estate raised the alarm and tried contacting the police, but the response reportedly came too late.

During the raid, Ms Maduagwu allegedly sustained gunshot wounds while a guard was stabbed. Both victims were hurriedly transported to the nearest hospital, but despite desperate efforts, neither survived.

Who she was

Somtochukwu Maduagwu, aged 29, was one of Arise News’ promising young journalists, known for her poise, clarity, and growing influence in broadcast media.

Colleagues described her as vibrant, hardworking, and deeply passionate about telling stories that resonated with young Nigerians.

Her untimely death has left the media industry in shock.

Official reactions

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in a condolence message through the FCTA, described Ms Maduagwu’s death as “tragic and painful.”

He commiserated with the management and staff of Arise News, particularly its Chairman, Nduka Obaigbena, and prayed for comfort for her grieving family and friends.

Mr Wike also assured that the police have been tasked with unravelling the circumstances of her death and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He said a preliminary medical report would be submitted to the police as part of the investigation, and the FCT Administration would give every necessary support to ensure justice was served.