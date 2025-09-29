Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has reiterated her commitment to enhance reforms in the judiciary for efficient and effective justice administration in the country.

Ms Kekere-Ekun said this on Monday during a ceremony marking the commencement of the new 2025/2026 legal year and swearing in of 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

The event took place at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja.

Ms Kekere-Ekun restated her resolve to ensure transparency and judicial excellence as the Supreme Court commenced the new legal year.

The CJN also called on the legislature to enact laws that would strengthen judicial independence, anti-corruption mechanisms and streamline court process.

She called on the executive arm of government, especially in the states, to provide adequate funding for the judiciary, improve judicial infrastructure and support the implementation of technological advancement.

She expressed concern that the judiciary, especially at the sub-national level, was underfunded.

The CJN said this would have a negative effect on the ability of the judiciary to function effectively.

Kekere-Ekun, however, said that the challenges facing the judiciary required a collaborative effort of all the three arms of government, as well as the active participation of the citizens.

Reforms, achievements

Ms Kekere-Ekun, who was sworn in as the 23rd CJN by President Bola Tinubu on 30 September 2024, said the judiciary had made “significant strides” in operational efficiency, case management, and service delivery.

“Over the last legal year, the Supreme Court handled 2,280 matters, including 1,720 motions and 560 appeals, resulting in 369 judgments,” she said. “This is an improvement over the previous legal year, during which 1,124 cases were handled with 247 judgments delivered.”

Ms Kekere-Ekun also highlighted reforms in the Supreme Court, including the creation of the Court Records Processing Unit, Central Information Unit, and Case Continuation Unit.

“These innovations have streamlined case filing, reduced file losses, and improved access to case information for lawyers and litigants,” she said.

She also pointed to the digitisation of court processes, including e-filing, electronic records, and the new online Notary Public application platform, as key steps in modernising the judiciary.

On staff welfare and professional development, Ms Kekere-Ekun said, “Salaries and allowances were paid promptly, end-of-year packages increased, and continuous training programmes have strengthened competence across all court departments.”

She added that these measures had improved service delivery and helped maintain industrial harmony with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The CJN also praised the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) chaired by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court Suleiman Galadima. “COTRIMCO has collaborated effectively with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to expedite corruption and financial crime cases,” said the CJN.

She added, “The EFCC secured 1,417 convictions in the first two quarters of 2025, while the ICPC initiated 43 new cases and achieved nine convictions.”

She added that the decline in ICPC prosecutions was due to preventive measures aimed at reducing corruption before it escalates, which also led to fewer returns on cases.

SAN conferment

The CJN declared that the conferment of 57 new SANs is a recognition of years of dedication, professional excellence, and commitment to the rule of law.

“This rank is a culmination of years of dedicated service, resolute commitment to the rule of law, and exceptional contributions to the legal profession,” Ms Kekere-Ekun said.

She gave special recognition to Lawal Hudu Garba, noting that despite his physical challenges, he showed remarkable perseverance, dedication, and excellence in law. She described his achievement as a testament to the human spirit and the triumph of talent over adversity.

Ms Kekere-Ekun urged the new SANs to uphold the rank with dignity. “The privilege can, and indeed will, be withdrawn in appropriate circumstances where it is abused,” she warned. She noted that all the successful applicants participated in the pre-swearing induction programme organised by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), which provided invaluable guidance.

She reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to digitalisation, better case management, and capacity building, urging all stakeholders to strengthen public confidence and ensure efficient, transparent justice.

Also speaking, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a SAN, urged members of the judiciary to be impartial and independent in their decisions.

“It is quite concerning to see the adverse ratings and negative perception indices of our judiciary.

“The judiciary should discharge its accountability by being principled, independent and impartial.”

Mr Fagbemi said justice must be done and seen to be done in an atmosphere that serves all parties.

He, however, commended the judiciary for its constitutional interventions and highlighted notable judgments delivered in the past legal year.

He praised the CJN for her swift efforts to reforming the judiciary since her confirmation in September 2024.

NAN reports that the SAN title is the highest honour conferred on legal practitioners in Nigeria, reserved for lawyers who have attained exceptional distinction in the legal profession, either as advocates in the courtroom or as academics.

Among those sworn in are the Secretary to Nasarawa State Government and former federal prosecutor, Shuaibu Labaran.

The list also has Olanrewaju Akinsola, a commercial litigation and tax advisory expert, legal historian and publisher of the Onigegewura blog with unique focus of telling stories from old high-profile court cases through lucid writing.

Also on the list is Preye Agedah, a former Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Bayelsa State Ministry of Justice.

Another notable name is Chima Ubanyionwu, a legal scholar and former chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Aguata Branch, who was selected under the academic category.

(NAN)