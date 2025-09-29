The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recorded 6,2 online pre-registrations in its ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), with in-person registration hitting over one million as of 28 September.

The commission disclosed this in its regular update on the exercise released on Monday.

According to the week six update on the online pre-registration, 6,232,673, representing 52.15 per cent of the figure, were female, while 2,982,335, representing 47.85 per cent, were male.

The statistics also showed that 4,230,715 of the figure were youth between the ages of 18 and 34, while 1,565,824 were students, and 137,865 were Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD).

On the completed online and physical registration, the update showed that at the end of week five 537, 743 from online registrants, and 466,389 in-person registrants completed their physical registration.

It also showed that of the figure, 555,077, representing 55.28 per cent were female, 449,055, representing 44.72 per cent were male, while 742,379 were youth between the ages of 18 and 34.

It also revealed that 354,406 of the total figure were students, while 13,987 were PWDs.

(NAN)