The police in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east, have arrested and arraigned a former secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri branch, Chinedu Agu, for allegedly defaming Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the police in the state had invited Mr Agu, a lawyer, on 9 September over the alleged defamation.

Mr Agu posted the police invitation letter on his Facebook page.

In the letter addressed to him, the office of the X-Squad Unit of the police in Imo said they invited him over an alleged criminal defamation of character and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

However, the police invitation did not disclose who the lawyer allegedly defamed.

Reacting to the police letter, the lawyer said that the invitation stemmed from a petition allegedly lodged by the Imo State Ministry of Information against him.

Mr Agu said that his consistent calls for the governor to appoint the most qualified person as acting chief judge of the state and other constructive criticisms, were the main reasons for his clampdown by the Imo State Government.

The lawyer claimed the government was “haunting” him for speaking out on “vital issues” in the state.

The Owerri branch of the NBA and a rights group, Rule of Law and Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), faulted the police’s invitation to the lawyer, adding that Mr Agu’s only “offence” appears to be his consistent, lawful, and constructive criticism of governance in Imo State.

The Commissioner for Information in Imo, Declan Emelumba, denied filing the petition with the police against Mr Agu.

Arrested, arraigned

This newspaper gathered that Mr Agu was arrested and detained on Tuesday evening, 23 September, after meeting with the police for the second time.

He was said to have been released on bail on the first police invitation on 17 September.

The police spokesperson in Imo, Henry Okoye, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday morning that Mr Agu has been arraigned in court.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Agu was arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court in Owerri on Wednesday, accused of on cyberstalking, defamation of character, inciting civil disturbances, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The police spokesperson said the arraignment was carried out in accordance with the rule of law and with due respect for his fundamental human rights.

Defamation is criminalised in Nigeria

In Nigeria, defamation remains both a civil and criminal offence.

According to Sections 373–375 of the Criminal Code and Sections 391–395 of the Penal Code, individuals found guilty of criminal defamation can face imprisonment, fines, or both.

In November 2024, the police arrested a former commissioner for foreign affairs in the state, Fabian Ihekweme, for his frequent criticism of Governor Uzodinma’s administration.

Mr Ihekweme was later released in January.