Arla Nigeria, makers of Dano milk announced the celebration of its 10th anniversary on the 23rdof September, marking ten years of providing high-quality nourishing dairy products to Nigerian families, while investing in the future of the country’s dairy sector.

From ambitious beginnings, Arla Nigeria has grown into a trusted partner to consumers and communities, bringing well-loved brands such as DANO and Lurpak, and more into households across the country.

Since establishing operations in 2015 in Nigeria, Arla has remained committed to its dual role as both a provider of nutritious dairy products and a driver of local development.

Beyond expanding its brand portfolio, the company has invested in projects that build a stronger and more sustainable local dairy value chain.

A key example of this is the Arla-Dano Farm in Damau, Kaduna, a state-of-the-art facility that not only produces high-quality milk locally but also serves as a hub for knowledge-sharing with smallholder farmers, students and industry stakeholders.

Through such initiatives, Arla is providing hundreds of jobs and supporting thousands of farmers to improve productivity and livelihoods, while helping Nigeria advance towards dairy self-sufficiency.

This anniversary also coincides with a global milestone: Arla Foods, the farmer-owned cooperative is celebrating 25 years since its formation in 2000. Together, both milestones underscore the cooperative’s heritage and enduring commitment to creating long-term value for consumers, farmers, and society.

Speaking on the milestone, Peder Pedersen, Managing Director of Arla Foods Nigeria, said: “Marking 10 years in Nigeria is both humbling and inspiring for us at Arla as we reflect on our journey and achievements, despite many challenges.

From our very first day, we set out to not only bring trusted brands like DANO, Lurpak and more to Nigerian households, but also to play an active role in building the local dairy industry.”

Addressing the company’s broader commitment, he added: “Over the past decade, we have partnered with government, supported farmers, created jobs, and invested in backward integration projects such as the Arla-Dano Dairy Farm.

As we celebrate our tenth year in Nigeria alongside Arla Foods’ 25th anniversary globally, we look to the future with confidence, strengthening our impact locally, supporting dairy farmers, and continuing to deliver tasty and nutritious dairy products today and for generations to come.”

Arla’s presence in Nigeria is anchored by a dedicated team of Nigerian professionals and international experts working together with values of collaboration, transparency, and sustainability.

Through active engagement with the Kaduna State Government, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, and now the Ministry of Livestock Development, Arla plays a keyrole in shaping Nigeria’s dairy sector.

As Arla Nigeria marks its 10-year milestone, it recommits to its mission: nourishing Nigerians with tasty wholesome products, building a sustainable, self-reliant Nigerian dairy sector powered by local production, innovation, and partnerships.

The ambitious targets set like annual milk output and expanded training reflect a future-oriented strategy grounded in impact.

Here are some key milestones over the past decade:

• 2015 Set up Dano Factory as a joint venture with Tolaram Group at Lagos free zone

• 2019: Backward Integration Commencement and Farmer Engagement

Arla began training and supporting up to 1,000 local dairy farmers in northern Nigeria to improve yield, quality, animal welfare, and farm profitability.

• 2020–2022: Establishment of the Arla-Dano Farm

Plans for a state-of-the-art 300-hectare commercial dairy farm in Damau Kaduna were set in motion and construction started.

• 2023: Damau State-of-the-Art Dairy Farm Launch

Arrival of 215 Holsten Heifers from Denmark and inauguration of Nigeria’s most advanced dairy farm, with capacity for 1,000 cows.

• 2024: First Farm Open Day and commencement of knowledge sharing to stakeholders, becoming a centre of dairy excellence in Nigeria

• 2025: Yoghurt Factory construction in Damau soon to go live with products made from fresh milk only.