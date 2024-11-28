The police in Imo State have spoken on the reported abduction of Fabian Ihekweme, a former commissioner for foreign affairs in the state.

The reported abduction

There was a report suggesting that Mr Ihekweme was abducted on Wednesday by gunmen in his Abuja residence.

The former commissioner was said to have been whisked away after the “attackers” forced his driver to phone him.

His wife, Excel Fabian, in a video clip circulating on Facebook, claimed that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State sent “unknown men” who picked up her husband on Wednesday afternoon.

She asked the people of Imo State to hold the governor responsible if anything happened to the former commissioner.

Police speak

But the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, refuted the report in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said contrary to the report, Mr Ihekweme was “lawfully arrested” by police detectives, not abducted by gunmen.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The spokesperson said the former commissioner was arrested on 27 November by detectives of the police command in Imo.

He said the former commissioner’s arrest was in response to a petition from the Imo Democratic Alliance, a civil society group.

“The petition accused him of seditious and inflammatory publications aimed at inciting civil unrest in the state.

“In line with due process, a duly signed warrant of arrest was obtained before his detention,” Mr Okoye stated.

The police spokesperson urged Nigerians to disregard the report on social media suggesting that gunmen abducted the former commissioner.

“The Imo State Police Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law without external influence and will provide timely updates as necessary,” he assured.

Why the arrest

Mr Ihekweme served as the foreign affairs commissioner in Imo State between 2020 and 2022 under Governor Hope Uzodinma-led administration.

He later defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Sources familiar with the arrest told PREMIUM TIMES that the former commissioner was flown to Owerri, the Imo State capital, upon his arrest.

The police did not give details of the allegation of “seditious and inflammatory publications” against Mr Ihekweme.

However, this newspaper gathered that his arrest was connected to his frequent criticism of Governor Uzodinma’s administration.

Mr Ihekweme has become a staunch critic of Mr Uzodinma’s administration in recent times.

His arrest came days after he raised an alarm that the governor was plotting to arrest him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

