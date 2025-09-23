Celebrated Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has shared the journey behind the record-breaking Jollof rice that recently earned her and her culinary brand Gino a Guinness World Record.

Ms Baci set the record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice on 12–13 September 2025 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

There, she and the Gino team cooked the world’s largest serving of Asun Jollof rice before more than 20,000 on-site guests and millions of online viewers.

At a post-record press conference held at the GBFoods Nigeria office in Lagos, Nigeria on Monday, she recalled how mastering Nigeria’s signature dish was never instant. “Growing up, Jollof rice wasn’t the easiest dish for me to master; it always felt like something was missing,” she said.

She explained that the breakthrough came when she began experimenting with Gino Party Jollof, Gino Asun and Gino Peppered Chicken tomato pastes, combining them in a way that, in her words, “truly represents who we are.”

Nigerian Jollof

According to Baci, Nigerian Jollof is more than a plate of rice; it is a mixture of memory, culture, and innovation. “Over time, I realised that Nigerian Jollof is more than just rice, it’s an experience,” she said, describing how each ingredient carries the flavour of home and the story of a people.

“What we now call the record-breaking combo of Gino Party Jollof, Gino Asun, and pepper chicken pastes are staples of our culinary culture, and combining them was my way of creating a flavour that truly represents who we are.

“Gino’s dedication to innovation made it possible for me to push boundaries and show that Nigerian food is not just local, it’s global,” Baci said.

The record-setting cookout showcased her perfected recipe and highlighted the depth of Nigeria’s culinary heritage, but it also turned an ordinary meal into a global food statement.

Asun Jollof

Similarly, Gino stated that the record-breaking cooking event established Nigeria’s Asun Jollof rice as a valid symbol of creativity, resilience, and unity. The brand recognised itself as Nigeria’s first brand to hold a Guinness World Record.

The brand emphasised its mission of championing Nigerian cuisine and local flavours. The company also highlighted the global appeal of Jollof rice as a cultural export.

At the event, Vincent Egbe, Managing Director of GBfoods Nigeria, described the achievement as continuing the brand’s innovative legacy.

“We are proud to have achieved this historic feat alongside Hilda Baci. Over a decade ago, Gino pioneered the introduction of tomato paste in sachets.

“And since then, we have consistently innovated with products that preserve the authentic flavours of Nigerian cooking, including record-setting combo products like our Gino Asun seasoning cubes and tomato paste and Gino Peppered Chicken seasoning cubes and tomato paste.

“Achieving this world record is not just about size; it reflects our ethos of serving Nigerians with originality, creativity, and pride in our culinary traditions,” the Managing Director said.

Gino flavor

Oreoluwa Atinmo, Marketing Director of GBfoods Nigeria, also spoke about the achievement of Gino’s place in everyday Nigerian homes.

The Marketing Director said the feat has amplified how Gino stands for excellence, quality, and continuous innovation in bringing authentic local flavours to families everywhere.

“This achievement has amplified what Gino has always represented. Gino has been a household name for decades, not just in Nigeria, but across Africa.

“Our products are in almost every Nigerian kitchen, and while many people instantly recognise us for our tomato range, this milestone has also spotlighted our other innovations, like our Gino Asun seasoning cubes and Gino Peppered Chicken seasoning cubes.

“This allowed us to soft launch our maxi packs for Gino party jollof, Gino peppered chicken and Gino Asun tomato pastes for bulk cooking. This record reinforces what Gino stands for: excellence, quality, and continuous innovation in bringing authentic local flavours to families everywhere.”

The achievement has also earned widespread local and international recognition, positioning Nigeria as a global food destination and reinforcing Jollof rice’s cultural significance.