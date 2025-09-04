The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has been redeployed to lead the Department of Operations in Delta Command.

According to an official statement posted on X, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, approved the redeployment on 3 September.

The posting, the police said, reflects the confidence of the police leadership in Mr Adejobi’s experience, professionalism and capacity to strengthen operational strategies in the command.

The IGP commended Mr Adejobi for his “exceptional service” as the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, highlighting his commitment and remarkable contributions to improving the Force’s image and communication strategies.

He expressed confidence that Mr Adejobi will bring the same level of dedication and excellence to his new role in Delta State.

Meanwhile, the police said arrangements are being finalized for the announcement of a new Force Public Relations Officer.

Before his stint as the national police spokesperson, Mr Adejobi, a deputy commissioner of police, held previous roles including as spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command.