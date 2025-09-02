A member of the House of Representatives from Ebonyi State, Nkemkanma Kama, has resigned from the Labour Party (LP).

Mr Kama, who represents Ohaoazara/ Onicha/ Ivo Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, announced his resignation from the LP in a letter to the party’s Chairperson in Amaze Ward.

The letter was dated 16 July 2025, but went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said in the letter that the decision to leave the LP was taken after “extensive consultations” with his family, political associates, and well-wishers.

“After careful consideration, I have come to the conclusion that this step is necessary for the greater good of our people,” Mr Kama said of his resignation from the LP.

“My commitment to service, development, and the upliftment of our constituency remains unwavering, and I believe this decision aligns with the best interests of those we serve,” he stated.

Gratitude

Mr Kama expressed gratitude to the LP leadership and members for their trust and support which helped him to secure victory in the 2023 general election.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Labour Party for the platform given to me to contest and win the last general election as the House of Representatives member under its banner,” he said.

“The trust and support of the party leadership and members have been instrumental in our journey so far, and I will forever cherish these relationships.”

“I sincerely appreciate the support, camaraderie, and shared vision that defined my time in the Labour Party and I hope that we will continue to work as patriots in the pursuit of a better society. I wish the Labour Party continued success in its endeavours,” he added.

The lawmaker highlighted some of his achievements with the party in advancing democratic ideals and promoting the welfare of his constituents.

Switch to the APC?

Mr Kama did not mention the political party he would be defecting to.

But speculations are rife that the lawmaker had perfected plans to switch to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES understands that Mr Kama is an ally of Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

Mr Nwifuru, a member of the APC, has often asked the lawmaker to join the ruling party.

For instance, the governor, in December last year, during Mr Kama’s empowerment programme in his Amaeze Community, openly urged him to join the APC.

Some critics had tackled Mr Nwifuru for attending the programme given that Mr Kama was a member of the LP at the time, but the governor quickly defended his action.

Like the governor, the Chairperson of the APC in Ebonyi State, Stanley Emegha, and other leaders of the party, had also openly called on Mr Kama at different fora to join the party.