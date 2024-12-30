Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has explained that he attended an event organised by a labour party legislator from the state because “politics is not enmity”.

Mr Nwifuru said this on Monday at Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi, during the empowerment programme of Nkemkanma Kama, a member representing Ohaoazara/ Onicha/ Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The governor said he attended the event because politics should be about collaboration in the overall interest of the state and country.

“Kama is supposed to be my enemy as he belongs to another party but has turned out to be my friend.

“After election comes governance. That is why I came with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, including its chairman,” he said.

He said Mr Kama had aligned with this ideology by also identifying with his administration.

“Any time I am engaged in any activity, even a child naming ceremony, Kama is always there.

“I advise him to join APC before the door is closed as I will campaign for the candidate of my party during elections.

“He should also ensure that these items get to APC members so that they would speak good of him when he eventually joins,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Kama thanked Mr Nwifuru and all the state’s leaders who attended the programme, saying that the governor takes him as a brother and friend.

“I also thank the leadership of the House of Representatives and stakeholders of the constituency as their selflessness and commitment testify to the communal spirit in us,” he said.

The lawmaker said the items he was giving out included tricycles, motorcycles, grinding machines, sewing machines, hair dryers, and knapsacks.

“These items are designed to support our constituents in their various endeavours, whether in local transportation, commerce or personal development, among others.

“We selected the beneficiaries based on the state governor’s detribalised approach of inclusivity and fairness, irrespective of political affiliation.

“The beneficiaries are advised to use the items for intended purposes while those yet to benefit are assured of being captured in subsequent batches,” he said.

Nnenna Okoroafor, a beneficiary, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and called for more assistance from political leaders.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that former Senate President Pius Anyim and Minister of Works David Umahi attended the event.

