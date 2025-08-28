Nigeria has indeed lost a gallant soldier, a seasoned lawmaker, and a bridge-builder. I have lost a mentor and a boss who believed in me and guided me with sincerity and trust. His death is so painful and a reminder of the fleeting nature of life, but his legacy of service, discipline and compassion will live on.

The passing of Colonel Mohammed Mana (FSS psc; rtd.) on Friday, 22nd August in Abuja, is not only a great personal loss to me but also a painful departure for Nigeria and humanity. He was a soldier, a statesman, a sound administrator, a leader, wonderful family man and above all, a compassionate human being who left indelible footprints in the sands of time.

I first met him in 1996 when he assumed duty as the Commandant of Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, where I was a Lieutenant, then serving as Army Public Relations Officer (APRO) for both Depot Nigerian Army (Depot NA) and the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria. From the onset, he demonstrated exceptional leadership, clarity of purpose and a rare dedication to excellence. Under his command, Depot NA witnessed remarkable innovations in recruit training and extensive renovation works that greatly improved the quality of military instruction and the welfare of soldiers. He was also very keen on personnel welfare, always ensuring that the needs of both officers and men and their families were not neglected.

One of my fondest memories of him was in 1996, when I was promoted to the rank of Captain. It was my very first promotion in the Army and therefore of utmost importance to me. It was Colonel Mohammed Mana, assisted by the then Deputy Commandant, Colonel JOA Ajayi, who personally decorated me with my new badges of rank. His kind and encouraging words at that ceremony still ring in my ears to this day. He espoused my professionalism and affirmed my great potential to rise higher in the military profession. True to his prophecy, I rose to the rank of Brigadier General in the Nigerian Army, commanded my corps and served as Director Army Public Relations and spokesman for the Nigerian Army. That singular moment captured the bond of respect and mentorship that defined our relationship throughout his career and even retirement.

During my six years of service in that institution, he became not only my boss but also a mentor who saw potential in me. His trust in my abilities was evident when, upon his posting to the Guards Brigade, he ensured that I was also posted to the same formation and appointed APRO and spokesman for the elites Guards Brigade, largely on account of my performance as Master of Ceremonies for parades and events in Zaria. That decision afforded me the historic opportunity to participate as an anchor during the epoch-making handing and taking over ceremony between the military and the democratically elected government in May 1999 at Eagle Square, Abuja. I was in Guards Brigade till 2002.

Outside official duties, I also had the privilege of sharing personal moments with him. I recall when we once attended the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of the former District Head of Bakori and had to pay a courtesy visit to Sarkin Maska, the district head of Funtua. Unknown to me, Colonel Mana was a course mate of the late elder brother of the present Sarkin Maska, and he had maintained a close bond with the family. That encounter revealed the depth of his relationships and the respect he commanded beyond the military. I also recalled representing him at a wedding in Maiduguri along with the then Major Suleiman, who later rose to become a Major General before his death.

Colonel Mana also had a wonderful sense of humour. I remember during one Ramadan, after a dinner at his residence, an officer forgot his prayer beads. He lightheartedly chided him, saying the officer was not in the habit of carrying beads but had only brought them along to impress the commander. He often joked about how people in the media and those who didn’t know him well would speculate about the meaning of the letter ‘M’ in his name. Because he was frequently referred to as Lt Col (later Colonel) M Mana, many assumed the ‘M’ stood for Moses or Musa, as his first name, and were at lost where he was from. With his characteristic humour, he would then explain the meaning of the letter M and where the name Mana truly came from, turning what seemed ordinary into a memorable story. His humour was always spontaneous, never malicious and often wrapped in sharp wit, and there were so many other such instances while he was Commandant of the Depot of the Nigerian Army. He also had a unique way of describing people and situations, with one of his memorable expressions being: “He is consistently inconsistent” and his belief that the quest for money is the root of all evil. These qualities endeared him to many and made his leadership approachable.

Sadly, like many of his contemporaries who had served as military administrators and in political appointments during the military era, his distinguished military career was cut short in 1999 by the Obasanjo administration, despite having been nominated for advanced strategic training in Egypt. Yet, even in retirement, Colonel Mohammed Mana (rtd) continued to serve Nigeria with the same vigour and integrity that defined his uniformed service.

As a politician, he was elected the Senator representing Adamawa North in 2007, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In the Senate, he distinguished himself as a principled and dedicated lawmaker, serving on key committees including Power, Selection, Integration, and Cooperation, as well as being the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate. He sponsored bills on border development and tobacco control, showing his deep concern for the welfare and future of Nigerians. His interventions on electoral reform and peacebuilding in Jos and on the Plateau, reflected his wisdom, patriotism and commitment to peace and national stability.

I knew him to be hardworking, principled, prudent, compassionate, intelligent, courageous and full of humour. He was a man of immense wisdom who never hesitated to extend a hand of empathy. I once met someone who told me he would never forget Colonel Mana’s kindness when, as a newly married man, he was given a house to stay in. It was a gesture that meant the world to him at the time and one he cherished for the rest of his life. When he later met Colonel Mana to express gratitude, he was amazed to find that the Colonel himself had forgotten about the act, which showed how naturally he extended kindness without expecting recognition. I recall vividly his sincere concern when my mother-in-law was kidnapped, his words of encouragement remain deeply etched in my memory as a clear reflection of his humanity.

Nigeria has indeed lost a gallant soldier, a seasoned lawmaker, and a bridge-builder. I have lost a mentor and a boss who believed in me and guided me with sincerity and trust. His death is so painful and a reminder of the fleeting nature of life, but his legacy of service, discipline and compassion will live on.

May Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdausi. Ameen.

Adieu, Colonel (rtd) Senator Mohammed Mana FSS psc. A great leader. A good man. He shall be forever remembered.

SK Usman retired as a Brigadier General from the Nigerian Army.