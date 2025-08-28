The federal government has raised concerns over Nigeria’s “triple burden” of malnutrition, comprising undernutrition, overnutrition, and micronutrient deficiencies, also known as “hidden hunger.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollom, made this known on Thursday in Abuja at the Nigeria Health Watch Roundtable, themed “Fortifying Nigeria’s Future: Strengthening Nutrition through Local Solutions.”

Represented by Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, Director of Nutrition at the ministry, Ms Kachollom noted that micronutrient deficiencies impair cognitive development, reduce productivity, and increase maternal and child mortality.

She highlighted that most Nigerian diets, dominated by calorie-rich but nutrient-poor staples such as maize, cassava, and rice, lack essential vitamins and minerals.

Citing the 2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), she said stunting affects 40 per cent of children aged 6–59 months, with wasting at eight per cent and underweight at 27 per cent.

She said the 2021 National Food Consumption and Micronutrient Survey also found that 79 per cent of Nigerians are food insecure.

“Among children in the same age group, one in three is vitamin A deficient, over one-third are zinc deficient, and more than 20 per cent suffer from iron deficiency,” she said.

She said adolescent girls and pregnant women also face dangerously high levels of vitamin A and iron deficiency, threatening maternal and newborn health.

“The worsening food insecurity is linked to high inflation, recurring floods, and persistent conflict, which continue to disrupt farming and livelihoods.”

Ms Kachollom identified Large-Scale Food Fortification (LSFF) as one of the most effective public health tools to tackle micronutrient deficiencies.

She noted that Nigeria has made progress, achieving 95 per cent salt iodisation and commendable fortification of wheat flour, sugar, and vegetable oil.

“However, compliance, particularly among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), remains inconsistent due to weak enforcement, low awareness, and limited access to affordable premixes. “

She also highlighted that, although Nigeria has local premix blending facilities, the sector remains heavily reliant on imported raw materials, which raises costs and increases vulnerability to currency fluctuations.

In a paper titled “Addressing the Fortification Gap: Strengthening Local Systems to Scale Impact and Save Lives,” Mrs Bako-Aiyegbusi, represented by Ummulkhaire Bobboi of NAFDAC, emphasised that food fortification enhances public health, lowers healthcare costs, and boosts productivity.

Despite sound policies, she said Nigeria still faces a significant gap between its nutrition targets and on-the-ground outcomes.

She urged a multi-stakeholder approach, calling on the government to tighten regulations, support local premix production, and adopt technology like the Digital Fortification Quality Traceability Plus platform to monitor compliance.

Private sector players, she said, must invest in domestic production, while civil society and development partners provide technical support and advocacy.

Also speaking at the roundtable, Vivianne Ihekweazu, managing director of Nigeria Health Watch, said inconsistent compliance, especially among MSMEs, is a major hurdle in Nigeria’s fortification efforts.

Mrs Ihekweazu, who was represented by Deputy Director of Advocacy, Safiya Isa, said many MSMEs struggle with access to affordable premixes, financing, and reliable quality control systems, leading to substandard fortified foods.

She called for stronger local solutions, including scaling up domestic premix production and tightening fortification enforcement.

“This roundtable is critical as it unites government, private sector, civil society, and development partners to explore sustainable strategies to strengthen Nigeria’s fortification ecosystem and save lives,” she added.

(NAN)