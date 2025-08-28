Two separate violent clashes in Lagos on Wednesday left at least four people dead, several others injured, and business activities disrupted.

A report said the first violent attack started in Owode Onirin, Kosofe Local Government Area, when suspected land grabbers clashed with traders and mechanics in a disputed area.

Witnesses explained that a businessman, escorted by armed men, allegedly ordered hoodlums to forcibly evacuate shop owners and mechanics from the site.

The attempt sparked resistance, and what began as an argument escalated into a shootout.

Eyewitnesses said at least three traders were gunned down while others, including a policeman, sustained injuries.

Angry traders later blocked the main road in and out of Owode Onirin in protest, leaving motorists stranded for hours.

Lagos State Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident on his X handle, saying Commissioner of Police Olohundare Moshood personally led a joint team of mobile police, Rapid Response Squad, tactical units and detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to restore order.

He said a preliminary investigation linked the clash to Abiodun Ariori, CEO of Prosperous Ariori Golden Venture Limited.

“He has been declared wanted as all efforts to arrest him have failed. It is very clear he has gone into hiding,” Mr Hundeyin said.

The police also confirmed that four policemen allegedly brought into Lagos by Mr Ariori had been detained for illegal duty and placed under orderly room trial.

Police confirm one death in Balogun Market

In a separate incident, violence erupted at Balogun Market on Lagos Island, where a quarrel between two middlemen (Osuaiya) over the sharing of money from a completed transaction turned deadly.

According to traders, the dispute quickly spiralled into a fight between the two men, one reportedly from the Yoruba ethnic group and the other from the Igbo.

Witnesses, who spoke to The Sun, said bottles were broken and knives drawn.

“One of them stabbed the other in the chest. Before long, people rushed in, and the man who carried out the stabbing was beaten and stabbed to death in retaliation,” said trader Mike Nwokike, who claimed at least five people died in the melee.

“Many others were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. By evening, the number of casualties could rise,” he added.

Another trader, Fidelis Mouka, alleged that the fight took on an ethnic colour.

“The Yoruba man stabbed the Igbo man, who retaliated and killed him. Then the crowd turned on the Igbo man, lynched him, and later some shops belonging to Igbo traders were looted,” he said.

But other traders disputed that account. Saliu Lamidi, another eyewitness, insisted it was simply jungle justice. “It was not about tribes. Two men fought over money.

One killed the other. Naturally, the killer was dealt with on the spot. People are only trying to twist it into tribal hate.”

As the confusion spread, armed youths, believed to be miscreants, reportedly stormed parts of the market, forcing traders and customers to flee. By mid-afternoon, the market was still tense as traders searched for missing workers and family members.

The Lagos State Police Command, however, dismissed reports of an ethnic conflict or multiple deaths.

Mr Hundeyin clarified that only one person, Sodiq Ibrahim from Kogi State, was confirmed dead after being stabbed by Ebuka Adindu from Abia State, who later stabbed himself in the shoulder and collapsed.

He said Mr Adindu remained under arrest in the hospital, Mr Hundeyin said.

“The command wishes to state clearly that this was not a tribal clash but a fight involving hoodlums and miscreants. There was no loss of innocent lives or destruction of traders’ goods,” the police spokesperson added.

He said the public that normalcy has since returned to Balogun Market and Owode Onirin.

“We urge residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear. Lagos remains generally peaceful,” he added.