Shema is a highly intellectual legal practitioner and a well-polished politician, known for his cosmopolitan wisdom and ability to make informed decisions. He is a considerate, sincere, and reliable leader — loving, intelligent, and deeply committed to understanding people and development. His next political move is to dedicate his resources, time, and energy to supporting the success and achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Each year, I take the liberty to pen a tribute to His Excellency, Dr Ibrahim Shehu Shema, former governor of Katsina State, on his birthday — 22nd September. It’s one of the few occasions I write about him without his prior knowledge or input, a privilege that comes with full responsibility for every word. Born in 1957, Shema is a rare breed of politician: intelligent, humane, sincere, and a master of governance.

I vividly recall a sunny afternoon in February 2021, sitting in his office discussing personal matters when he suddenly said, “I pity whoever will take over Nigeria from President Buhari in 2023.” The room fell silent. I didn’t press for details, but knowing him for over two decades, I understood the weight of his words. Shema is not one to speak carelessly. He’s a deep thinker, guided by wisdom and a strong sense of responsibility. His public statements are rare but always profound.

As the 2023 elections approached, he reiterated his earlier sentiment: “Wale, I’ve decided to give my total support to Asiwaju as president and Dikko as governor of Katsina State.” Yet again, he expressed concern for Tinubu, saying he pitied him for the challenges ahead. This time, I asked what prompted such a view. His response was sobering — too grave to share publicly. If he chooses to reveal it, it will be on his own terms. Since then, he’s consistently urged those around him to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recognising the enormity of the task before him.

Shema’s patriotism runs deep. He believes in Nigeria’s potential and sees its diversity as a strength. His commitment to the country is unwavering — he lives, dreams, and breathes Nigeria. Not one of his immediate family members resides abroad – a testament to his belief in the nation’s promise. He’s allergic to divisive politics and champions unity.

In early 2022, I visited Chief Segun Oni, former governor of Ekiti State, at his residence in Ifaki Ekiti. Speaking about Shema, he said, “Shema is a refined politician, a special breed, an honest, perfect gentleman. His type is rare in Nigeria’s political space.”

From afar, one might mistake Shema’s refined taste for extravagance. But he is anything but wasteful. Professor Abdelrasaq Na’allah once told me that as an MBA student at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Shema drove one of the most luxurious cars on campus. Yet, he remains meticulous and prudent. He abhors unjustifiable spending. Before installing solar energy in his home and office, diesel expenses were carefully budgeted for monthly. Every usage was accounted for. He practices strict energy management — unused appliances, including light bulbs, must be switched off.

His generosity is thoughtful and measured. He might support someone with a million naira but decline a request for fifty thousand if it lacks justification. He operates on principle, assessing needs before acting. This same discipline defined his tenure as governor, where he managed public funds with integrity and accountability.

Shema never awards any contract unless he is convinced there will be adequate value for the money spent. This principle contributed significantly to the execution of numerous laudable and legacy projects during his administration, despite the meagre resources available to the state throughout his eight-year tenure as governor. These projects included the construction of 3,000 kilometres of roads, 361 clinics across the state’s political wards, a 250-bed orthopedic specialist hospital, 3,500 housing units, 200 new secondary schools, a 35,000-seat Olympic-size stadium, and a new Government House. These accomplishments were considered remarkable, especially in a state like Katsina, which has low internally generated revenue, a large civil service, many institutions of higher learning, and a sizable population. All these massive infrastructural projects were achieved without a single loan — local or foreign — thanks to Shema’s frugal nature.

To further illustrate his character: despite becoming a successful international lawyer and businessman at an early age, with properties in prime locations across Nigeria, before assuming office as governor, he insisted that any of his children wishing to study abroad must first prepare for and pass the JAMB examination and gain admission into a Nigerian university. This was a prerequisite before he would sponsor his or her education abroad. In addition, while studying overseas, his children were only permitted to travel back to Nigeria at the end of each academic session. The discipline, moral values, and self-reliance he instilled in his children are admirable. It’s no surprise that one of them, Yamani Shema, is already the chairman of a conglomerate under Yamani Holdings, with interests in construction, security, property, consultancy, mining, and more.

Shema is highly impressed with Governor Umar Dikko Radda’s leadership in Katsina State. He firmly believes Dikko is a sincere and compassionate leader. Time and again, he has commended the governor’s innovative projects and programmes, as well as his commitment to building on the legacies of previous administrations. He often notes that Governor Dikko does not politicise issues affecting the welfare of the people. Whenever he speaks of Dikko, he usually concludes with the prayer, “May Dikko succeed.”

Although Shema was called to the bar in 1984 at the age of 27 after completing the mandatory law school programme, his assiduity and tenacity for excellence enabled him to establish a law firm — Shema S. Ibrahim & Co. — in 1987, just three years later. The firm was initially located at No. 28/30 Yakubu Gowon Way, Jos, Plateau State, where he practiced for several years and quickly built a reputation for success. He is known for handling tasks with sincerity and distinction — traits that endeared him to his clients.

Those who had known him were not surprised by the probity, industriousness, indefatigable spirit, and patriotic zeal he displayed while in public office. Except for urgent national assignments, he rarely stayed away from the office as governor. He typically resumed work between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and closed late in the evening. His former staff can attest to his attention to detail and precision in addressing every issue brought before him. He has a strong penchant for excellence and zero tolerance for failure. Trust and loyalty are values he holds dear. He remains deeply committed to the family of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, attending to their matters with utmost dedication. He prioritises public interest above personal gain. His love, passion, and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress are extraordinary. He rarely travels outside Nigeria more than twice a year.

Shema’s political style is principled, not transactional. Despite playing a crucial role in the 2023 general elections to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president and Umar Dikko Radda as governor, and despite not holding any political or public office two years into the new administration, he has maintained unwavering support for both leaders — privately and publicly. He consistently affirms that President Tinubu has been fair and supportive of Katsina State, and therefore, there is no justification for any Katsina indigene to oppose his government.

Although President Tinubu appointed Shema as chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in a letter dated 22 May, with a directive to resume immediately, the inauguration is yet to take place four months after. Nevertheless, Shema’s support for the president remains strong and unwavering. His appointment also underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to the rule of law. Tinubu may be the first Nigerian president to fully enforce the law establishing the Federal Capital Territory. Section 3(1) of the FCT Act clearly states: “There shall be established an authority to be known as the Federal Capital Development Authority, which shall consist of a chairman and eight other members to be appointed by the President.” Tinubu is the first leader to act on this provision. It’s no wonder that Shema often tells his followers that the president means well for Nigeria. He has repeatedly told me that anyone who studies President Tinubu closely will recognise the good intentions behind his actions and decisions. For Shema, this is the true measure of a good leader.

To reinforce this view, when former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away and President Tinubu announced a state burial, Shema later disclosed to me that the president’s commitment and sincerity went far beyond what was publicly known. For example, Buhari died in a London hospital, and Tinubu directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a delegation to bring the former leader’s remains home using the presidential aircraft. Typically, corpses are transported via the cargo section of an aircraft, but Tinubu instructed that Buhari’s remains be placed in the aircraft’s personal bedroom section instead. He was personally present at Katsina Airport to receive the body for the state burial. In Shema’s words, a man who does what President Tinubu did “is a good man” who deserves support and encouragement.

In our private conversations, Shema consistently reaffirms his commitment to working diligently for the success of President Tinubu’s administration. He believes that all the president’s policies and reform programmes are designed to offer hope for a prosperous Nigeria. He maintains that, based on all available parameters and indices — and without ethnic bias — Nigerians made the right choice by electing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is particularly enthusiastic about the newly introduced Ward-Based Development approach, aimed at accelerating grassroots development and lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

This initiative, named the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RHWDP), was announced at the conclusion of the 150th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) held in July at the State House in Abuja. The programme is designed to deliver direct projects to Nigeria’s 8,809 administrative wards across the 36 states. I understand Shema’s excitement about this initiative. When he became governor of Katsina State in 2007, he introduced a similar development model by establishing Community Development Committees (CDCs) in all 361 political wards. Each CDC identified the specific needs of its community, which then informed the state’s budget and expenditure. This approach not only ensured that projects were tailored to local needs but also empowered communities through active participation in project execution. It enabled Governor Shema to provide responsive leadership that truly addressed the people’s needs. I recall him responding to Tinubu’s initiative by saying, “Our community development programmes have come to the national level after almost twenty years of their first implementation in Katsina State. May Allah guide Asiwaju so that wicked politicians don’t truncate his honest intentions.”

According to him, for any people-oriented development to succeed, the people must be actively involved in selecting projects for their respective communities. Based on the success of this approach during his tenure as Governor of Katsina State, he is deeply captivated by the newly introduced Ward Development Programme of the President. He is already working behind the scenes to develop modalities for public enlightenment, emphasising the need for critical stakeholders across Nigeria to support President Tinubu in ensuring the continuity and sustainability of his people-centered policies and programmes.

He firmly believes that the challenges currently facing the country were inherited by the present administration. With collective effort and national resolve, he is confident that Nigeria will soon overcome its difficulties.

Shema is a highly intellectual legal practitioner and a well-polished politician, known for his cosmopolitan wisdom and ability to make informed decisions. He is a considerate, sincere, and reliable leader — loving, intelligent, and deeply committed to understanding people and development. His next political move is to dedicate his resources, time, and energy to supporting the success and achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Dear leader, father, brother, friend, and mentor — you are the epitome of probity and accountability. A man who has never betrayed trust. May Almighty God continue to bless you with good health and wisdom. Happy birthday, sir.

Oluwabusola Olawale is head of the media team of former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.