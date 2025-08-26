SaharaReporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, is scheduled to appear before Emeka Nwite, a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, over allegations of forgery and unlawful dissemination of police communications.

Mr Sowore announced the scheduled court appearance on his Facebook page on Tuesday, inviting the public to attend.

“Tomorrow, we are before Justice Emeka Nwite as the Illegal IGP hits the brick wall. These are his charges, his ‘evidence’ and witnesses. The public is invited to Court 8 at the Federal Court in Abuja to witness this charade. Time: 8 a.m.,” he wrote.

The charges, filed by the police in the name of the federal government, listed Mr Sowore and SaharaReporters as defendants.

Also, a supporting affidavit accompanying the charges, which is dated August 12 and sworn by Bassey Ibitham, a police officer in the Legal Section of Force CID, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, states that the investigation has not been concluded and affirms police’s willing to prosecute the matter to its logical conclusion.

Allegations

The case stems from two petitions. The first, filed by Anthony Uba, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), alleges that Mr Sowore forged a police wireless message and circulated it on social media, intending to tarnish the Nigeria Police Force’s image.

The petition cited discrepancies in signatures, telegraphic addresses, and message content.

In the second petition, Bukola Kuti, an ACP, accused Mr Sowore of publishing defamatory content claiming she was the mistress of Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and in conflict with another female officer.

She described the publication as criminal defamation capable of endangering her marriage and requested prosecution.

Proof of evidence

The police have proposed to call five witnesses for the trial. The list of proposed witnesses is contained in the proof of evidence submitted to the court along with the charges.

They include the two petitioners – Ms Kuti and Mr Uba.

The rest are Ahmed Lateef, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP); Agwu Maxwell, and Hafiz Garba.

“The prosecution may also call additional related witnesses,” according to the list of proposed prosecution witnessed endorsed by Wisdom Madaki, Director of Legal Services.

Twelve exhibits are set to be presented in court, including petitions dated 31 July and 4 August, statements from the complainants, SaharaReporters’ publications of the alleged defamatory content, the alleged forged police wireless message, the original wireless message, and a video recording showing Mr Sowore allegedly refusing to provide a statement.

Background

Earlier this month, the police arrested Mr Sowore over alleged forgery and cybercrime. This is the latest development in a yearslong running battle between Mr Sowore and the police leadership, as well as elites often criticised by the activist.

He was released from police custody days after his arrest.

During his detention, he claimed police officers broke his right wrist and denied any wrongdoing, describing the arrest as politically motivated.

He demanded proper medical care and an apology from the police.

The Commissioner in charge of the Special Intervention Squad, Abayomi Shogunle, denied any brutality, explaining that Mr Sowore had been invited over two petitions and refused to make a statement.

He said all procedures were being conducted according to the law.

The latest wave of police action against Mr Sowore came less than two weeks after his active roles in the 21 July protest of retired police officers to the Force Headquarters in Abuja against the poor retirement and pension packages that have left them impoverished.

The 2019 and 2023 presidential of the African Action Congress (AAC) candidate has continued to champion the mobilisation for a follow-up protest of the retired cops.

Mr Sowore alleged that a police agent stole his Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses during the last protest. He shared a video clip on social media showing a man in plain clothes standing behind police officers who were pushing back protesters, including Mr Sowore. Suddenly, the man reached over the crowd and removed Mr Sowore’s glasses.

He announced recently on social media that the police “quietly” returned the glasses to him after realising “they couldn’t crack its data”.

Reactions

Amnesty International alleged that officers assaulted Mr Sowore during attempts to take him to court, describing the charges as politically motivated and calling for urgent medical care and his immediate release.

Nigerian Labour Congress President Joe Ajaero condemned the arrest as a violation of constitutional rights.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticised the police, calling the case “a shameful abuse of power” and alleging a personal vendetta by the IGP. The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, similarly condemned Mr Sowore’s detention.

The activist’s lawyer, Tope Temokun, said the arrest was retaliation for his client’s criticism of the IGP, including a July 21 protest demanding better welfare for retired officers.

He questioned the propriety of the police acting as both complainant and investigator.