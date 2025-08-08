Human rights activist and SaharaReporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has been released from the custody of the Nigeria Police Force days after his arrest over allegations of forgery and inciting disturbance.

Confirming his release in a Facebook post on Friday evening, Mr Sowore said the police succumbed to the demands of the revolutionary movement.

“Nigeria Police Force has capitulated to the demands of the revolutionary movement. I have been released from unjust, illegal and unwarranted detention. However, it is nothing to celebrate, but thank you for not giving up! #RevolutionNow,” he wrote on Facebook at about 7.46 p.m. on Friday.

Six minutes later, he shared live video on Facebook to announce his release.

Earlier, while still in detention, Mr Sowore accused the police—under Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun—of breaking his right wrist during custody.

Speaking in a live video streamed on Friday by SaharaReporters from the Force Headquarters in Abuja, where he had been held since Wednesday, he said the injury occurred around 6 a.m. on Thursday. He appeared in the footage with a bandaged hand.

“They broke my hand yesterday and have not brought a doctor—only a nurse,” he said. “Instead of providing medical care, they brought the media to make it seem I’m fine. There’s no basis for my arrest. No citizen should be detained because the IGP feels threatened by legitimate opposition.”

The activist alleged that police brought journalists and protesters to see him in custody on Friday to counter concerns about his welfare.

“There is no basis for my arrest in the first place. There is no basis for any citizen in Nigeria to be arrested by the IGP because the IGP feels threatened by the legality of the opposition. I just want you to know that all these are unnecessary.

“What should have been done (by the police) is to swallow their pride, release me from detention, apologise to me and ensure that I can go for proper treatment, but they want to hide it.

“Since I came here yesterday, they broke my hand, they have not been able to bring a doctor, they brought a nurse.

“Instead of bringing the doctor, they went and brought the media. I was expecting it,” he lamented.

He demanded his immediate release, an apology from the police, and access to proper treatment.

In the video footage, as Mr Sowore was speaking, the police ordered the journalists to leave their office.

Police denied brutalisation

Mr Sowore was arrested on Wednesday after honouring a police invitation from the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit.

Speaking earlier, the Police Commissioner in charge of the Special Intervention Squad, Abayomi Shogunle, denied any brutality, saying Mr Sowore was being held over two petitions—one alleging the forgery of a police document published online, and the other alleging cyberbullying.

“The petitions were shown to him in the presence of his lawyers. He refused to make a statement, and the law is clear on the procedure when a suspect remains silent,” Mr Shogunle told protesters and journalists in Abuja.

On the detention period, he maintained that due process was being followed. “We are professionals. Everything needed to be done under the law is being done,” he said.

Rights groups, political leaders react

Amnesty International alleged that police officers at the Force Intelligence Department assaulted Mr Sowore on Thursday morning while attempting to forcibly take him to court, injuring his hand.

The rights group described the charges against him as politically motivated and called for his immediate release and urgent medical care.

Nigerian Labour Congress President Joe Ajaero condemned the arrest as a violation of constitutional rights, warning that silence in the face of such repression could embolden authoritarianism.

“If Sowore has violated any law, those offended should approach the courts—not resort to harassment. Freedom of speech and association are inalienable rights,” Mr Ajaero said.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also criticised the police, calling the case “a shameful abuse of power” and alleging it was a personal vendetta by the IGP.

“Sowore’s only offence is speaking out against injustice and misrule. For that, he was attacked, beaten, had his arm broken, and sprayed with chemicals,” he wrote on Facebook.

Mr Sowore’s lawyer, Tope Temokun, had said the arrest was retaliation for his client’s criticism of the police chief, including a 21 July protest at Force Headquarters demanding better welfare for retired police officers.

He also questioned the propriety of the police acting as both complainant and investigator in the matter.

According to Mr Temokun, one of the petitions against Mr Sowore was filed by Bukola Yemisi Kuti, described as an associate of the IGP, accusing the activist of defamation.