A day after release, billionaire Femi Otedola’s Memoir, “Making it Big: Lessons from a life in Business”, on Tuesday ranked 4th on the Amazon Best Sellers in Business, Biographies and Memoirs.

In the 286-page memoir, which hit the shelves on Monday, Mr Otedola, who chairs Geregu Power PLC and FirstHoldCo PLC, chronicles his life journey from a modest beginning as a child to becoming a billionaire at 41.

The book was launched in London and simultaneously put on sale across the globe, including through major outlets such as Amazon, makingitbigbook.com and Dymocks, Australia’s largest bookseller.

On Amazon, Mr Otedola’s book rose to the 4th place following ‘Shoe Dog: A Memoir By The Creator of NIKE by Phil Knight at number 3; What’s Your Dream?: Find Your Passion, Love Your Work, Build A Richer Life by Simon Squibb at number 2 and The Trading Game: A Confession by Gary Stevenson at number 1.

Cascade of revelations

In the memoir, Mr Otedola wrote about his educational background, revealing that he dropped out and did not go to university because he continually struggled to get good grades in primary and secondary schools.

He wrote how, during a breakfast meeting in 2005, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo persuaded him to fund the completion of the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja with a donation of ₦300 million.

He also revealed an encounter he had with the late business magnate, philanthropist, and politician, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, and how the encounter with Mr Abiola shaped his perception about the interplay of money and power in the lives of politicians, business moguls, and other notable figures in society.

The memoir also recounts how he built businesses in oil and gas, shipping, power, real estate, and finance, while also navigating crippling setbacks that at times threatened his fortune and reputation.