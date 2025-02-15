Menstrual disorders refer to abnormalities in the menstrual cycle that affect the timing, frequency, duration, or intensity of periods.

While these conditions are common among women of reproductive age, they are often overlooked or dismissed as normal, despite their potential to cause serious reproductive health complications.

Misconceptions—such as the belief that heavy bleeding or severe pain is typical—contribute to a culture of silence, preventing many from seeking proper care.

Social and religious stigma, along with limited open discussions about menstruation, further exacerbate the issue, making it difficult for many women to seek help.

Some common menstrual disorders include endometriosis, menorrhagia, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and dysmenorrhea. Studies show that when left untreated, these conditions can lead to serious complications.

For instance, menorrhagia—characterised by excessive bleeding—can cause severe anaemia, leading to shortness of breath and even heart problems.

Similarly, untreated endometriosis can result in painful adhesions and increase the risk of surgical complications. Beyond physical health risks, these disorders significantly impact overall well-being, affecting emotional, mental, and social health.

In this report, PREMIUM TIMES explores expert recommendations on how women can better understand and manage menstrual disorders.

Tracking menstrual cycle

Health experts emphasised that recognising symptoms early is the first step in addressing menstrual disorders.

A gynaecologist at Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja, Victoria Mark, advises women to begin tracking their menstrual cycles as soon as they notice any irregularities. She recommends keeping a period diary for at least three months to document symptoms, flow, and duration.

While occasional fluctuations in the menstrual cycle are normal, a consistently irregular pattern over three months may indicate an underlying health issue.

“The best way to identify these irregularities is by tracking and recording the cycle,” she said.

Consult a medical professional

Once a pattern of irregularities has been identified, the next step is to seek medical advice.

According to Mrs Mark, a consultation with a physician should involve discussing concerns and symptoms recorded over the three-month period.

Other gynaecologists who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES emphasised the importance of consulting only certified medical practitioners for reproductive health issues. They advised against self-medication or relying on unqualified sources for treatment.

For women in remote areas, they recommended visiting a primary healthcare provider rather than turning to traditional healers.

“In most cases, traditional healers have very limited knowledge of menstrual disorders and their complications,” Mrs Mark said.

Proper diagnosis, treatment

Following consultation, the next step is to undergo the necessary tests and examinations to determine the root cause of menstrual irregularities.

Health experts noted that the specific tests required will vary based on a woman’s symptoms and discussions with her physician. These may include blood tests, ultrasounds, or hormone level assessments.

Once a diagnosis is confirmed, appropriate treatment can begin. Mrs Mark advises that women should strictly adhere to their prescribed treatment plans, which may involve hormonal birth control, pain management medications, or other targeted therapies.

“If surgery becomes necessary, it will be performed at the optimal time to help restore regularity to the menstrual cycle,” she said.

Lifestyle modification

Mrs Mark recommends that women with certain menstrual disorders engage in moderate-intensity exercise two to three times per week. She said strength training targeting major muscle groups should also be incorporated.

She explained that some menstrual disorders, such as irregular periods and PCOS, are linked to hormonal imbalances and that diet and exercise can help regulate hormones naturally.

“For women with PCOS, regular physical activity and a balanced diet can aid in weight management, reducing the risk of obesity-related complications,” she said.

“While lifestyle changes may not cure menstrual disorders, they can significantly improve symptoms and enhance overall well-being.”

Support network, self-care

Another gynaecologist, Suleiman Aliyu, highlights the importance of having a strong support system. Mr Aliyu noted that friends, family, or even online communities can provide a safe space to share experiences and seek advice.

“These networks serve as valuable sources of information on different menstrual disorders and essential management techniques,” he said.

Talking openly with a supportive network can also help reduce feelings of loneliness and shame, encouraging more women to seek medical help when needed.

Mr Aliyu also stressed the importance of self-care for women managing menstrual disorders.

He advises maintaining proper hygiene, attending regular medical checkups, and seeking professional advice whenever unusual cycle changes or worsening symptoms occur.

He also recommends discussing supplements such as magnesium or fish oil with a doctor, as these may help alleviate certain symptoms. Additionally, using heat therapy—such as hot water bottles—can provide relief for conditions like dysmenorrhea.

He also highlights the need to limit alcohol intake and avoid smoking, as these habits can exacerbate hormonal imbalances and worsen symptoms.

