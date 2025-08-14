Gunmen have again killed four people in a fresh attack in Ikembe Ezza Community, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The latest attack occurred barely two weeks after a similar incident in Egumkpuma, another Ezza Community in the same council area.

How the latest attack happened

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen stormed the Ikembe Ezza Community in the early hours of Tuesday and set many houses ablaze.

A middle-aged woman, according to the sources, was butchered to death while a girl and two children were burnt alive in their homes.

The victims have been identified as Nwankwo Elum, Ikechukwu Basil, Bridget Nwali and Ebenezer Nweke John.

There are speculations that the attackers came from Ishiagu, a community in dispute with Ezza Communities in the state. But PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the speculations.

Viral video clips

Some video clips and photographs apparently taken after the attack have been circulating on social media.

One of the video clips shows a woman lying lifeless in a pool of her blood with her face severely disfigured.

A male voice was heard in the background of the clip lamenting the attack which he claimed, without evidence, was carried out by Ishiagu people.

The voice further claimed the woman was dragged by her assailants along the bush path from the house to where she was killed near a river.

In another clip, the charred remains of one of the victims could be seen near one of the buildings which was burnt down by the attackers.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Joshua Ukandu, told reporters that he was yet to get details of Tuesday’s attack.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, acknowledged that the area has become volatile in recent times following disagreements between the Ezza and Ishiagu people.

The spokesperson assured that the police in the state were doing all within their power to ensure the matter was settled amicably.

The Chairperson of the council, Emmanuel Ajah, told reporters that he traveled out of the local government for important assignments but has received reports of the incident.

Not the first time

On 30 July, the Egumkpuma Ezza Community was attacked in a similar way with their houses set ablaze amid gunshots.

Also, last week a couple was abducted around the area by some hoodlums.

Police attributed the previous incidents to long-running communal tensions in the area.

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Adaku Uche-Anya, who visited the affected communities on 11 August, has deployed more police operatives to restore law and order.

Residents said her swift response brought temporary relief after the first attack, but they now fear renewed violence.

Rights group seeks urgent govt intervention

Reacting, the Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE) in Ebonyi State called for urgent intervention of the state governor, Francis Nwifuru.

Sampson Nweke, the chairperson of the HURIDE, who spoke to reporters, urged the chairperson of Ivo Local Government, and community leaders to prevent the crisis from spiralling further.

“The perpetrators and those fanning the embers of this violence must be identified, apprehended, and brought to justice,” Mr Nweke said.