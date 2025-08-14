The South-west zonal chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has given reasons for mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Zonal Executive Committee of the party met on Wednesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, and agreed that President Tinubu deserved a second term.

Its Chairman, Isaac Kekemeke, said the committee met to discuss how it would intend to mobilise support for President Tinubu across the states of the South-west in preparation for the 2027 election.

The South-west zone comprises Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun Ekiti and Lagos States.

President Tinubu hails from Lagos State and was governor between 1999 and 2007.

Mr Kekemeke said the plan is to engage the people at the grassroots and acquaint them with the efforts and results of President Tinubu’s socio-economic policies and programmes for the development of the federation.

According to him, the committee has assessed and evaluated the economic policies and various programmes being introduced and implemented by Tinubu’s government and discovered that he has done creditably well.

He said following the assessment, the committee agreed that he deserved a second term to consolidate what he is currently doing.

“The Zonal Executive Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC), which includes the six chairmen of the party in the zone and National Executive Council (NEC) members of the party in the zone, met today in Akure, and they deliberated extensively on the state of the party in the zone,” he said.

“Obviously, apart from discussing the activities of the party in the entire zone, the committee would come up with modalities for working for the second term of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

“Our goal is that the South-west must do to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu electorally what the North-west consistently did for the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Two. The officers of the zone (Southwest) had decided to appoint canvassers for President Tinubu in about 2000 electoral wards in the Southwest zone.

“We cannot wait because we believe that as the zone of the President, we must lead the crusade for his re-election.”

Mr Kekemeke, however, admitted that the policies of the present administration had caused some pains to Nigerians, but noted that the president has done well for the people.

“They are beginning to feel the results of the bold initiative and socio-economic transformation that is happening in Nigeria,” Mr Kekemeke said.

“Prices of things are beginning to stabilise and coming down, the foreign exchange is coming down, debts are being paid, and Nigeria is becoming internationally respectable.

“We believe that in a not distant time, these pains will pave way and will give ways to prosperities and peace in our country.”

South-west is already awash with support groups for the president, all attempting to outdo themselves in the campaign for Mr Tinubu’s second term bid.

There were contentions between the groups and the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa when he was alleged to have sought the collapse of the groups into a single structure.

While the groups rejected the move, the party in the state has distanced the governor from the allegations, sensing a likely backlash.

However, Governor Aiyedatiwa has yet to openly clear the air on the controversy.