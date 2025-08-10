The federal government has met with the leadership of health sector unions and associations as part of ongoing reconciliation efforts to sustain industrial harmony in the nation’s healthcare system.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said this in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun.

According to the statement, Mr Pate, who led the government’s delegation, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu holds health workers in high esteem and remains committed to improving their welfare.

“He appreciates all Nigerian health workers, whom he regards as key to realising the Renewed Hope Agenda for the health sector,” he said.

“His administration has made significant investments in infrastructure, equipment, services, and welfare and will do even more.”

Mr Pate stressed that the timely implementation of agreements recently reached with the unions is critical to maintaining healthcare services, which he noted had undergone significant reforms in the past two years.

According to him, Nigerian hospitals are now attracting patients from other West African countries, as well as Europe and America, due to improvements in the system.

He also described the meeting as the first of its kind, commending the dedication of health workers and expressing satisfaction with the level of discussions held.

He added that to ensure effective execution of the agreements, the federal government has set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako.

“The committee includes Daju Kachollom, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and a representative of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and a delegate from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.”

Others are a member of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission; representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and the Budget Office.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Tanko Sununu, commended both the unions and the health ministers, stressing that agreements should be implemented consistently and uniformly.

Mr Sununu also called for continuous dialogue between the government and unions to ensure lasting industrial peace in the health sector.

(NAN)