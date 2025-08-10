Nigeria have named their final 12-man roster for the 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Championship in Angola, with interim head coach Mohammed Abdulrahman set to lead D’Tigers into battle.

The squad blends NBA pedigree, seasoned African veterans, and emerging talents headlined by NBA guard Josh Okogie, defensive anchor Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, veteran forward Talib Zanna, versatile winger Stan Okoye, and explosive guard Mike Nuga.

Also confirmed are forward Devine Eke, centre Christian Mekowulu, power forward Martins Igbanu, guard Ugo Andrew Simon, forward Emmanuel Omogbo, sharpshooter Ike Nwamu, and floor general Caleb Agada.

The final cut means Fola Fayemi, Kareem Joseph, and Mohamed AbdulSalam drop out from the provisional list, while Peter Olisemeka misses out entirely after being declared ineligible.

Ike Nwamu & Stan Okoye have been named team captains.

Group Stage battle lines drawn

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B alongside Tunisia, Madagascar, and Cameroon.

The D’Tigers open their campaign on 13 August against Madagascar, before facing Tunisia and Cameroon in their remaining group fixtures.

The 31st AfroBasket will be co-hosted in Namibe, which will stage only group phase games, and the capital, Luanda, which will host select group matches and the entire knockout phase.

Chasing redemption

Nigeria’s last AfroBasket appearance in 2021 ended in bitter disappointment, with a shock pre-quarter-final defeat to Uganda erasing earlier optimism. For a nation that won the tournament in 2015 and finished runners-up in 2017, the early exit was a sobering reminder of the unforgiving nature of continental basketball.

Coach Abdulrahman, who took over ahead of last year’s AfroBasket Qualifiers in Tripoli, guided Nigeria to qualification with wins over Libya, Uganda, and Cape Verde. Now, the mission is clear: restore D’Tigers to the upper tier of African basketball.

Preparation and Form

As part of their build-up, Nigeria played back-to-back friendlies against Guinea in Tunisia. They edged the first game 78-73 on Thursday before narrowly losing the second 68-65 on Friday. The team will now head to Angola to fine-tune tactics and sharpen their competitive edge before tip-off.

Tournament outlook

The 2025 AfroBasket runs from 13 to 31 August. With a balanced mix of experience and athleticism, Nigeria will aim not just to progress from the group stage but to challenge perennial powerhouses like Angola, Senegal, and defending champions Tunisia for continental supremacy.

For Abdulrahman’s D’Tigers, Angola is more than a tournament; it’s a chance to reclaim pride, rewrite the narrative, and remind Africa why Nigeria remains one of the continent’s basketball giants.

Speaking before the team’s departure, the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, charged the players to give their all for the champion’s medal.

“I urge you to go all out for the championship and bring the trophy home. Use the last four qualifying matches, which were all victories, as your morale booster. No tension; relax, play your game, and make Nigeria proud,” Mr Olopade said.

With D’Tigress presently holding the women’s Afrobasket title, many are waiting to see if D’Tigers can do the same to grab the men’s title in Angola.