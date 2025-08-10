The Police in Bauchi State have rescued two kidnapped victims and killed a suspected bandit during a fierce gun battle in Gwana District of Yankari Game Reserve.

The command’s spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said the incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on 8 August, when armed bandits attacked Kataraje village, near Kalgo and Alkaleri, abducting 60-year-old Ango Mallam Idi and 35-year-old Musa Alhaji Shumo.

“Two other residents, Rabiu Alhaji Sale (50) and Alhaji Sale Akko (45), sustained injuries during the assault.

“Acting on intelligence from some vigilant residents, the command’s joint operation team swiftly mobilised to the area.

“Medical aid was immediately rendered to the injured, while operatives pursued the attackers,” he said.

Mr Wakil disclosed that the pursuit led to an exchange of gunfire, during which one bandit was killed and an AK-47 rifle was recovered.

“The hostages were rescued unharmed and reunited with their families,” he said.

According to Mr Wakil, the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, praised the operatives’ courage and professionalism.

The spokesman reaffirmed the command’s determination to protect citizens and dismantle criminal networks.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and credible information to aid security operations across the state.

(NAN)