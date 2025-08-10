World record holder Tobi Amusan will lead Nigeria’s campaign at the 12th leg of the 2025 Diamond League in Silesia, Poland, on Saturday, 16th August, as four of the country’s elite athletes chase precious points in their bids to qualify for the season-ending final in Zurich.

Fresh from clinching her fifth national title in Lagos, Amusan is gunning for a record-extending fourth Diamond Trophy; a feat that would cement her status as one of the most dominant hurdlers in Diamond League history.

The women’s 100m hurdles in Silesia marks her sixth appearance in the circuit this season. She has already stood atop the podium in Rabat in May, clocked a season’s best 12.24s in Paris, and finished second with 12.38s in Oregon in July.

Ranked 10th in the world, Amusan sits second in the Diamond League points table for her event with 17 points, ahead of the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser, but trailing leader Grace Stark of the United States, who has 35 points.

A strong performance in Silesia could seal her ticket to Zurich. The path won’t be easy; her rivals include Masai Russell of the US (world No. 3), Ackera Nugent of Jamaica (world No. 4), and 2023 world champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica.

Ofili switches focus to 200m

Joining Amusan in Poland is Favour Ofili, who will contest the women’s 200m for the first time in this year’s Diamond League.

The 22-year-old, bound for Turkey next season, currently sits 17th in the 100m standings with four points after placing fifth in her Diamond League debut at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon.

Still unranked in the 200m, Ofili will face a loaded field led by US star Brittany Brown (world No. 1), Britain’s Daryll Neita (world No. 5), and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the second-fastest woman in history over the distance.

Nathaniel takes on Warholm

Ezekiel Nathaniel returns to Diamond League action for just the second time as a professional, following a standout collegiate season in the US that earned him a Bowerman Award finalist nod.

The 22-year-old 400m hurdler impressed on his debut in Oregon, finishing third in 47.88s to earn six points, placing him 15th in the standings.

In Silesia, Nathaniel faces his toughest test yet, lining up against Norway’s Karsten Warholm, the world record holder and Olympic champion, Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba, and Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke.

Enekwechi eyes Shot Put final

In the men’s shot put, African record holder Chukwuebuka Enekwechi is aiming to strengthen his qualification bid for Zurich.

The 31-year-old sits sixth in the standings with nine points, thanks to a historic performance in Oregon where he threw 22.10m; a mark that shattered both the Nigerian and African records.

He will take on Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri (world No. 2) and the US’s Joe Kovacs (world No. 3) in a clash of heavyweights.

High stakes in Silesia

With only three meetings remaining, just 64 athletes worldwide have booked their tickets to the Diamond League Final in Zurich on 27–28 August.

For Amusan, Ofili, Nathaniel, and Enekwechi, Silesia is more than another stop on the circuit; it’s a make-or-break opportunity to stay in contention for the coveted Diamond Trophy and a share of the $2.24 million prize pool.