Oando Plc has appointed Folasade Ibidapo-Obe as its new chief compliance officer and company secretary, effective 8 August.

She succeeds Ayotola Jagun, who previously served in the position.

The company disclosed this in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange, signed by the Group Chief Executive, Jubril Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu described Mrs Ibidapo-Obe as “a seasoned legal and governance professional with about two decades of experience in different sectors” and someone who “brings a wealth of experience and deep expertise in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and company secretarial practice.”

Mrs Ibidapo-Obe holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, and a master of laws in international corporate governance and financial regulations from the University of Warwick in the UK, graduating with distinction.

She is a Fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada, a certified anti-money laundering specialist, a certified fraud examiner, a certified ethics officer, and a chartered governance professional and chartered secretary.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, the Law Society of Ontario, the Toronto Lawyers Association, and the Ontario Bar Association. A dual-qualified lawyer, she is a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and has been called to the Bar of the Province of Ontario, Canada.

“These affiliations reflect her unwavering commitment to ethical business practices, sound corporate governance, and stakeholder engagement,” the statement read.

Mrs Ibidapo-Obe began her career at Strachan Partners and went on to hold positions at Ocean and Oil Holdings Nigeria, Oando Energy Resources Inc. in Toronto, and Enghouse Systems. Most recently, she served as assistant corporate secretary at Magna International Inc. in Aurora, Canada, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers.

Oando said her appointment “underscores Oando’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and ensuring full compliance with global best practices.”

The company added: “Her extensive experience and deep understanding of corporate governance will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our governance framework and uphold our commitment to ethical business practices.

This appointment reflects our ongoing efforts to foster a culture of integrity, accountability, and transparency, align with global best practices, and maintain the trust of our stakeholders. It is a testament to Oando’s proactive approach to governance and its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of corporate conduct.”