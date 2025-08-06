Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has once again called for the designation of Lagos as a Special Status State, citing the city’s strategic economic importance and the enormous burden it bears in supporting Nigeria’s population and infrastructure.

Speaking during the opening session of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission’s (RMAFC) on-the-spot assessment visit to Lagos on Tuesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, stressed that the demand was not sentimental but based on verifiable data and global best practices.

“If it is truly recorded that Lagos contributes 33 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP, then we must act accordingly,” Mr Hamzat said. “We cannot ignore this reality and continue to run the country on emotions. In developed countries, regions contributing this significantly to national wealth receive proportional attention in federal policy and funding.”

The governor pointed to the Apapa and Tin Can ports, which handle nearly 90 per cent of Nigeria’s imports, as examples of the federal government’s neglect.

“Ideally, a 20-kilometre radius around these ports should be federally maintained with world-class infrastructure, but in Lagos, we handle it all — from road repairs to waste management,” he said.

He warned that neglecting Lagos’ unique challenges would have ripple effects on the country.

“Every Nigerian is represented in Lagos. A collapse in Lagos is a national emergency,” he added.

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged the RMAFC to recognise the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos in revenue allocation. Created in 2003, the LCDAs have accelerated grassroots development, yet remain unlisted in the Nigerian Constitution.

“Excluding the LCDAs from federal planning frameworks amounts to denying services to millions of Nigerians,” he said.

RMAFC acknowledges Lagos’ role

In his remarks, RMAFC Federal Commissioner, Adekunle Wright, said the visit was part of efforts to evaluate Lagos State’s request for support through the Stabilisation Fund for critical infrastructure projects.

He described Lagos as “Nigeria’s economic hub” and assured that the commission would base its findings and recommendations on “transparent, data-driven processes.”

“We are committed to ensuring equitable resource distribution based on actual needs and contributions. Lagos deserves attention, and the Commission recognises that,” Mr Wright, a professor,” he said.

Infrastructure gap

Also speaking at the event, Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, emphasised the growing infrastructure burden on the state.

He disclosed that Lagos has committed over N1.1 trillion to infrastructure in recent years but still faces a gap of over N20 trillion in key sectors such as housing, sanitation, education, and healthcare.

“Lagos accounts for half of Nigeria’s GDP. If anything happens here, it affects the whole country,” he said. “We must be intentional in planning and fiscal support, especially as we cater to a population of over 22 million Nigerians from every corner of the country.”

Mr Oluyomi urged the RMAFC to support the strengthening of Lagos’ budgeting and development framework, noting that better revenue allocation would enable the state to meet the expectations of its diverse and rapidly growing population.

Call for legislative action

The renewed demand for a special status for Lagos comes amid ongoing constitutional review efforts. In July, Governor Sanwo-Olu, speaking at a South-west zonal public hearing on the review of the Nigerian Constitution, argued that Lagos should not be left to bear the weight of its federal legacy alone.

“Any former federal capital must inherit not just the assets but also the responsibilities — and must be supported accordingly,” he said.

He also called for the formal recognition of the LCDAs and the establishment of state police. “State policing is not about semantics — it’s about protecting lives,” he added.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has also consistently backed the call for special status. In January, the chairperson of the House Committee on Information, Stephen Ogundipe, described Lagos as a national economic asset.

“Lagos is home to Nigeria’s most viable ports and airport, major financial institutions, and serves as the tax engine of the country,” he said. “It is time the National Assembly gives Lagos the legislative backing it deserves.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu has previously asked for Lagos to receive one per cent of revenue allocation in the federal distribution formula, arguing that the state’s prosperity has multiplying effects across the country.

“The benefits of Lagos transcend the Southwest,” Mr Ogundipe said. “Lagos carries a burden that serves all Nigerians — and it’s time we matched this with adequate federal support.”