The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State has commenced an investigation into the suspected murder of a 45-year-old man found in a pool of blood while sleeping with his family inside a church.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Wednesday.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred on Tuesday, at about 12:10 a.m., in Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state.

“The victim, his wife, and children were sleeping at a church in Ikot Oku Usung village when a gunshot was heard in the church.

“It was later discovered that Mr Udeme Uko has been shot on his head, suggesting either a suicide or an attack from enemies.

“The command was alerted to the incident by concerned citizens who received the report from the victim’s wife, and on receipt of the information, a team of police officers was immediately dispatched to the scene of the crime.

“During the visit, a locally made pistol was recovered as an exhibit. The corpse of the deceased has since been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy,” Ms John said.

The police spokesperson said the state Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, has directed a thorough and swift investigation to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act.

Mr Azare gave assurance that all necessary resources would be deployed to ensure the perpetrators were brought to book.

The police in Akwa Ibom have recently stepped up the fight against cultism, kidnapping, robbery and other crimes in the oil-rich state.

Operatives recently arrested five suspected cultists, rapists, and armed robbers in the state.

The police identified the suspects as Richard Udo, Hope Anietie, Joseph Ibongidi, Christian Johnny, and Joseph Joseph.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for a recent home invasion, armed robbery, and rape incident in a guest house in Abak, according to the police.

(NAN)