The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Mahmood Adegbite, has raised serious concerns about the health risks posed by residents of the Lekki area digging boreholes.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting, as captured in a video posted on Channels Television’s YouTube page on Tuesday, Mr Adegbite warned that borehole drilling in the Lekki axis could expose residents to significant health hazards.

He said: “Yesterday, it rained heavily, which is unusual because this is supposed to be August break. However, we started having it because of a lot of complex issues. In terms of flooding, even though we have committed so much, we still need much to do in that space.

“Presently, on the wastewater treatment, I’d say that everyone digging a borehole within the Lekki axis is probably drinking what I will call ‘shit water’, kind of. However, if we can treat all the wastewater within this axis, which we have plans for, we should be able to also eradicate any form of disease that might result from the non-treatment of our waste.”

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has warned Lekki, Ikorodu, and Ajegunle residents about flooding.

He urged them to relocate from low-lying areas to higher ground to avoid the risk of flooding.

Mr Wahab gave the warning during an appearance on Tuesday on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” programme.

He explained that, as a coastal city, Lagos remains vulnerable to the effects of climate change and is expected to experience flash flooding this year.

“Those around the Ajilete axis of Lagos, that’s Ajegunle, must move. Those around the coastline of Ikorodu, Majidu, have to move. Some areas around the Lekki corridor, too, not all. Epe had always been safe, Mushin will be safe, Ikeja will be safe,” Mr Wahab said.

The commissioner also urged residents of Isheri in the OPIC area to remain vigilant, warning that, according to projections by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), the state is expected to experience heavier rainfall this year compared to last year.

The warning followed an earlier report by PREMIUM TIMES, in which Mr Wahab urged residents of the state to remain calm after a prolonged 12-hour downpour.

Mr Wahab cited a fresh weather advisory from the NiMet, forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the next three days.

He warned that flash flooding may occur in some areas, as the volume of rainwater could overwhelm major drainage channels.