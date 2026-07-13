The Nigerian police are set to arraign on Tuesday Adeniyi Adeyemi, the controversial director-general of a non-existing Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The arraignment will take place beforeJudge Mohammed Umar the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The police had charged Mr Adeyemi alongside two others with eight counts, including forgery and impersonation, in the case marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025.

The case was filed on 27 November 2025 by Wisdom Madaki, a police prosecutor.

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NAN reports that court proceedings had stalled on 16 June, scheduled for Mr Adeyemi’s arraignment, due to his absence from count on grounds of ill health.

According to the court documents, proposed prosecution witnesses to testify against the defendants include the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Paul Emmanuel, Jeremiah Imoukhede and Ituah Sylvester.

Others are civil servants working in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Akimbo Shola and Adamu Balongu, a deputy superintendent of police, were in the list.

Also listed as witnesses are Ojo Victor, Omeh Amarachukwu, and Wakili Saidu, all of whom were allegedly posted to work with Adeyemi at the non-existent agency.

Others are Joy Ngwoke, the owner of Kachi Hotel in Abuja, and Ven Okoriko, the pastor of St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Maitama.

The documentary exhibits planned to be tendered by the prosecution to prove the case include the police investigation report, Mr Gbajabiamila’s petition dated 17 October 2025, and Mr Adeyemi’s fake presidential appointment letter dated 8 March 2024.

The also include the request for a note verbale by Mr Adeyemi sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the approvals he got to open accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria, request for approval of self-accounting status Mr Adeyemi sent to the Accountant-General of the Federation’s office and the conveyance of approval for take-off of the PFIPC.

Other documents listed by the prosecution are a letter of request for collaboration with the ministry in the area of land acquisition and offices across the 36 states of the federation; statements of all the witnesses and that of the defendants, and pictures.

The police, in the court document, said “the prosecution shall at the trial call any other related witness or witnesses to prove its case.”

The prosecution accused Mr Adeyemi of operating the fictitious agency from the 2nd Floor of the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja, Phase III, before his arrest.

NAN reports that, on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu had directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of the fictitious agency.

The president gave the ICPC 30 days to complete the investigation.

It is still unclear how the outcome of the ICPC investigation would impact the police prosectuion.

(NAN)