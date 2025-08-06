The Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Ibrahim Namadi, has resigned hours after Governor Abba Yusuf received an investigative committee report probing his alleged involvement in the bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Danwawu.

Mr Namadi’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kano on Wednesday.

Mr Dawakin-Tofa said Mr Namadi cited the overriding public interest and the matter’s sensitive nature as reasons for his resignation.

Stressing the state government’s commitment to fighting illicit drug sales and consumption, Mr Namadi stated, “As a member of an administration that has consistently championed this fight, it behoves me to take this step—painful as it may be.”

According to his spokesperson, he insisted on his innocence in the matter.

Reaffirming his dedication to good governance and responsible leadership, Mr Namadi thanked Governor Yusuf for giving him the opportunity to serve the state.

Mr Dawakin-Tofa said the governor had accepted the resignation and reiterated his administration’s stance on justice, discipline, and the fight against drug-related crimes.

Mr Yusuf also stressed the need for political appointees to exercise caution on sensitive matters and obtain permission from higher authorities when engaging in public interest issues.

The governor suspended Mr Namadi from his position two weeks ago and ordered a panel to probe his role in the alleged illegal release of a drug trafficking suspect from prison custody.

( NAN)