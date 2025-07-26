Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has ordered an investigation into the alleged involvement of a cabinet member, Ibrahim Namadi, in the illegal release of a suspected drug kingpin, Sulaiman Danwawu.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Bature said the governor’s directive followed accusation against Mr Danwawu of compromising his official position in facilitating the suspect’s release.

The statement said Governor Yusuf has set up a special investigative committee chaired by Aminu Hussain, the governor’s aide on Justice and Constitutional Matters.

Mr Bature said the seven-member committee was tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and recommend appropriate actions.

Background

Mr Namadi, who is the state’s commissioner of Transport, stood as surety to Mr Danwawu despite stringent bail conditions by the judge, MS Shu’aibu.

He allegedly facilitated the release of the suspected notorious drug dealer from prison custody.

Mr Danwawu had been arrested and arraigned by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to Daily Nigerian Newspaper, the judge ordered the accused to produce a member of the state executive council as surety as well as a deposit of N5 milion.

Subsequently, in a letter dated 18 July addressed to the deputy chief registrar of the Federal High Court, Kano, Mr Namadi sought to stand as a surety to the suspect who was awaiting trial at a correctional facility.

“I humbly wish to apply to stand as surety for the Defendant in the above suit (SULAIMAN AMINU) who was granted bail by this Honourable Court in the sum of Three Million Naira only (N3,000,000.00) and one surety in the like sum also the Defendant shall deposit N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) only which shall be placed in an interest yielding Account.

“I undertake to abide by the bail conditions imposed on the Defendant and promise to produce him before the Court on all adjourned dates until the final determination of the case. I hope my application will be considered,” the Newspaper quoted Mr Namadi’s bail request letter.

The NDLEA had on 21 May filed an eight-count charge of drug trafficking against Mr Danwawu.

After his arraignment on May 28, the case was adjourned to 16 June for hearing of the bail application. The accused was subsequently remanded in prison custody.