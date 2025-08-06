Doyin Abiola, widow of the late Moshood “MKO” Abiola and the first Nigerian woman to serve as editor of a national daily newspaper, is dead.

In its Wednesday report, the Punch newspaper said MKO Abiola’s son, Jamiu, confirmed the death of the veteran journalist.

The paper added that the former Managing Director of National Concord died on Tuesday following a period of illness.

She was 82.

Mrs Abiola made history as a pioneering figure in Nigerian journalism.

She earned a degree in English and Drama from the University of Ibadan in 1969 and began her journalism career with the Daily Sketch newspaper.

While working with the Daily Sketch, she began writing Tiro, a column that tackled various public interest issues, including gender-related matters.

In 1970, she left the Daily Sketch to pursue a master’s degree in Journalism in the United States.

Upon her return, she joined the Daily Times as a Features Writer and eventually became Group Features Editor.

She went on to earn a PhD in Communications and Political Science from New York University in 1979.

After completing her doctorate, she returned to the Daily Times, where she joined the editorial board, working alongside esteemed editors such as the late Stanley Macebuh, Dele Giwa, and Amma Ogan.

She spent only a short time at the Daily Times before being invited to join the newly established National Concord as its pioneer daily editor.

Accomplishments

She became the newspaper’s Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief in 1986, becoming the first Nigerian woman to hold such a position.

In 1981, she married MKO Abiola and remained by his side throughout the tumultuous years following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Late Doyin also made significant contributions outside the newsroom.

She chaired the Awards Nominating Panel at the first Nigerian Media Merit Awards (NMMA). She served on the Advisory Council for the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at Ogun State University.

She received numerous accolades throughout her career, including the prestigious Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) for her lifelong commitment to expanding the frontiers of knowledge and strengthening the media as a pillar of democracy.

Recognising her exceptional contribution to journalism, the DAME Trustees honoured her with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th DAME ceremony.

This made her the second woman, after Omobola Onajide, to receive the distinction.

In 1986, she was also awarded the prestigious Eisenhower Fellowship.