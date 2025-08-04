Aluko & Oyebode, Nigeria’s leading full-service law firm, today announced key leadership changes that underscore its deep bench of legal talent and continued commitment to excellence.

After four transformative years, Kofo Dosekun has stepped down as the firm’s first Chairperson. She played a foundational role in building and leading the Corporate Commercial and Banking & Finance Practices and has been central to the firm’s rise to becoming Nigeria’s leading law firm.

A trailblazer and highly respected figure in Corporate and Commercial law, Kofo will remain at the firm, joining Founding Partner Gbenga Oyebode as Of Counsel. Recognised as an Eminent Practitioner in Chambers Global 2025, her tenure has significantly advanced the firm’s reputation for diversity, forward-thinking leadership, and exceptional client outcomes.

“It has been an honour to help shape the growth of Aluko & Oyebode and to contribute to the firm’s reputation as Nigeria’s leading law firm,” said Ms Kofo Dosekun. “I look forward to supporting the new leadership team as they take the firm to new heights—driven by excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to our clients.”

Olubunmi Fayokun, who succeeds Kofo as Chairperson is a distinguished Senior Partner with four decades of experience advising top-tier domestic and international clients. Listed in both the Legal500 Hall of Fame and the IFLR1000 Women Dealmakers Hall of Fame, she is widely recognised as a market leader in Corporate Commercial Law, Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Financial Services. Olubunmi has led several impactful, market-defining and precedent-setting transactions—including Nigeria’s first Additional Tier 1 Eurobond, the demutualisation and listing of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (now Nigeria Exchange Limited) and Diageo Plc’s divestment from Guinness Nigeria Plc.

“I am excited to take on this role at such a pivotal moment in the firm’s history,” said Ms Olubunmi Fayokun. “We are not just building on a strong legacy—we are shaping the future of legal practice in Nigeria. With a deep bench of talent and a relentless focus on excellence, we will continue to deliver bold solutions and enduring value to our clients across industries and borders.”

As part of the leadership transition, Reginald Udom, who served with distinction through two terms as Co-Managing Partner, will step down from the position effective 1 September 2025. During his tenure, Reginald helped steer Aluko & Oyebode to global recognition, strengthening its rankings and driving international growth. He will continue to serve in a senior leadership role on the firm’s Board.

Reginald will be succeeded by Adeolu Idowu, a highly accomplished lawyer with nearly 30 years of experience spanning Private Wealth, Energy, Telecommunications, and Corporate Governance. Adeolu brings deep, industry expertise in ESG, Data Privacy, Private Client, and Regulatory Compliance. She will join Joke Aliu, as Co-Managing Partner. Together, they represent a dynamic and complementary leadership team—uniquely positioned to advance the firm’s commitment to innovation, excellence in client service, and strategic growth.

“These appointments reflect our strong values of meritocracy, strategic foresight, and a commitment to developing world-class leaders from within,” said Founding Partner and Of Counsel, Gbenga Oyebode. “With Olubunmi, Adeolu, and Joke at the helm, Aluko & Oyebode is ideally positioned to lead the next era of legal practice in Nigeria and beyond.”