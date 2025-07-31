The Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Dapo Olorunyomi, has warned that democracy devoid of transparency is nothing but a “hollow shell.”

Mr Olorunyomi made the remark at the public unveiling and launch of the CJID Openness Index report on Thursday in Abuja.

The index report is a new tool designed to measure institutional transparency, civic participation, and access to information across Nigeria.

The report was developed with support from the Embassy of the Netherlands, and aims to provide an evidence-based framework to assess how open and participatory governance is at both national and subnational levels.

In his welcome address, Mr Olorunyomi described openness as a moral and democratic imperative, not merely a technical or academic concern.

He said openness is “not a luxury but a necessity” and that economic growth unmoored from openness may deliver statistics, but not stability.

“Development that ignores liberties will not endure. And democracy without transparency is a hollow shell, ” Mr Olorunyomi said.

On his part, the Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Bengt Van Loosdrecht, said the Netherlands government is proud to support the project.

Media freedom is not the job of journalists alone, he said, adding, “It is a shared responsibility for governments, civil society, the international community, and the public.”

“When we understand the nuances, we can act with intention,” the ambassador added.

He appreciated the CJID for its dedication and thoughtful research that produced the report.

“We hope the index will not only inform but also inspire stronger advocacy and action in the months ahead,” he said.

The event was attended by policymakers, journalists, civil society leaders and researchers, among others.

The conversation emerging from the gathering is focused on the increasing threats to civic space in Nigeria and the need for institutional mechanisms to support democratic accountability.