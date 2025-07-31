Nigerian actor and comedian Ime ‘Okon of Lagos’ Umoh has shared his thoughts on the opposition coalition that adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the newly formed National Opposition Coalition Group, which adopted the ADC, includes prominent figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), and Gabriel Suswam (Benue), among other top politicians.

The group also appointed former Senate President David Mark as the interim national chairman of the ADC, while former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola was named interim national secretary.

Mr Obi joined the coalition but has not join ADC officially.

Reacting to the development in a statement on his Instagram page on Thursday, the 41-year-old actor described the coalition as a union of strange political bedfellows.

He characterised the alliance as a gathering of sidelined politicians and disillusioned supporters of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

He further noted that the coalition includes northern elites who feel marginalised under President Tinubu’s current administration.

“The coalition is a synthesis of out-of-favour politicians, disgruntled Buharists and seemingly marginalised politically entitled northerners.

“Their circumstantial unity is to one end: the ouster from office, a common enemy which is Mr President,” Okon of Lagos said.

Coalition erection

The actor further stated that the coalition must recognise Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, as the most suitable choice to represent them in the upcoming election.

He further stated that without Mr Obi’s influence and drive, the alliance might lack the necessary momentum to succeed.

“In all they do, they (the coalition) should realise that they are like a very big and attractive manhood, and Peter Obi is their erection.”

In a rather suggestive analogy, he said, “A big manhood is useless without the capacity to be erect! Meanwhile, this is not about manhood and erections!”

Although the former governor of Anambra State has not defected from the LP, he noted that he joined the opposition coalition to help “build bridges to dismantle” the entrenched structures of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

Mr Obi also stated that his decision to align with the coalition stemmed from a deep commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

He added that the coalition aims to provide competent, capable, and compassionate Nigerian leadership.