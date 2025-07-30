Health experts have raised concerns over Nigeria’s rising salt consumption, warning that excessive intake is driving hypertension, kidney disease, and other life-threatening conditions.

They made this known during a one-day media workshop on sodium reduction, organised by the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at the workshop, the Programme Lead for cardiovascular health at the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Bukola Olukemi-Odele, said Nigerians now consume more than double the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended daily salt intake of five grams, equivalent to one teaspoon.

Mrs Olukemi-Odele noted that while sodium is essential in small amounts (200–500 milligrams per day), it is now being consumed in excessive quantities across Nigeria.

“The average Nigerian consumes between 2.8 to 10 grams of salt per day, more than double the World Health Organisation’s recommended limit of five grams, which is just about one level teaspoon of salt,” she said.

She disclosed that most sodium consumed today is “hidden” in processed foods, restaurant meals, street food, and food additives such as MSG and preservatives.

She warned that this trend is fuelling a surge in non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, stroke, and premature deaths from heart disease.

“The traditional Nigerian diet is being overtaken by ultra-processed and convenience foods due to urbanisation, aggressive food marketing, and busy lifestyles, but this trend is threatening our public health,” she said.

She said although, sodium plays important roles in maintaining blood pressure, nerve function, and fluid balance; excess intake is strongly linked to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Salt and the rising burden of Non-Communicable Diseases

NCDs such as heart disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease are now responsible for the majority of adult deaths worldwide, and Nigeria is not exempt from this trend.

Health experts say high salt intake is a key driver of NCDs because it elevates blood pressure, damages blood vessels, and strains the heart and kidneys over time. According to the WHO, reducing sodium intake by 30 per cent could prevent millions of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases globally.

In Nigeria, the growing consumption of ultra-processed foods rich in hidden salts and additives has worsened the risk. These dietary habits are now placing more Nigerians at risk of developing lifelong conditions that are expensive to manage and often lead to premature death.

Government moves to reduce sodium intake

The Food Safety Lead at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Femi Stephen said excessive sodium consumption is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria.

Mr Stephen said the government has developed the National Guidelines for Sodium Reduction to promote awareness and reduce the burden of heart-related illness.

“Part of what we want to do in implementing the National Guidelines for Sodium Reduction is to pass this knowledge down to everybody in the country, particularly those that are vulnerable, those that are already suffering from cardiovascular issues, and those that have not started suffering from it,” he said.

“We need to stop them because these cardiovascular issues are lifelong battles, they are not like malaria that you take a drug one day and you’re okay. It changes the dynamics of finances in every family, the economic dynamics in every household,” he said.

Mr Stephen emphasised that proper implementation of the guidelines would significantly help curb the rising tide of NCDs linked to high salt consumption.

A food science technology consultant at the Nigeria Health and Environmental Development, John Tehinse, also highlighted the dangers of high salt intake, noting that it is driving an increase in diet-related NCDs, particularly hypertension.

Mr Tehinse said evidence from Nigeria shows more than 70 per cent of sodium intake comes from industrially processed, pre-packaged, and ready-to-eat foods such as bread, instant noodles, bouillon cubes, sauces, processed meats, and snacks.

He noted that processed and pre-packaged foods are major contributors to cardiovascular risks in Nigeria.

In her welcome remarks, the Executive Director of CCSI, Babafunke Fagbemi, described excessive sodium consumption as a silent contributor to the range of non-communicable diseases affecting the health and well-being of Nigerians.

Ms Fagbemi, represented by the Head of Programmes at CCSI, Oluseyi Akintola, noted that the workshop aimed to equip journalists with the latest science, data, and communication tools on sodium reduction, to help them develop a risk-free, cross-cultural narrative that resonates with the public.