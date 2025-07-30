Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia has dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC).

Mr Alia announced the dissolution on Wednesday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, and made available to journalists in Makurdi.

Mr Kula said that the governor informed the council members of the dissolution at the end of the 12th (2025) SEC meeting.

The chief press secretary said the governor directed the commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their ministries as soon as possible.

He appreciated all the former commissioners who worked with him for two years and urged those who might not be reappointed, to remain in the party.

He said those who would not be reappointed are only paving the way for other citizens to also contribute their quota to the development of the state.

Meanwhile, the governor has approved the immediate appointment of Moses Atagher, a legal practitioner, as the new Chief of Staff to replace Paul Biam.

Mr Kula said Mr Atagher is a former two-term attorney-general and commissioner for justice in the state.

Mr Atagher, who is a seasoned administrator, is also the former acting managing director of the Federal Mortgage Bank.

Speaking for the dropped commissioners, the former attorney-general and commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Bemsen Mnyim, thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.

“At every stage in life, everywhere you are called to serve is a school. We have learnt a lot while working with you,” he said.

(NAN)