Time may have moved on, but Nigeria hasn’t forgotten. It’s been 365 days since Onyeka Onwenu, the Elegant Stallion, exited the stage forever. But even in her absence, her presence lingers. Her songs still stir souls, and her words still spark courage.

Onwenu died on 30 July 2024 after collapsing during a performance at the 80th birthday celebration of Stella Okoli, Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

Her silence at 72 left a profound void in Nigeria’s cultural and musical landscape.

More than just a music icon, Onwenu was a cultural torchbearer, a passionate advocate for human rights, and a fearless voice for the voiceless.

Today, her children, those whose lives she touched, and entire nations remember her, not out of obligation, but in reverence for her artistry, which bridged generations and inspired countless others to discover their voice.

Though she may no longer walk among us, Onwenu’s legacy lives on. Her bold pursuit of justice, celebration of womanhood, and refusal to be silenced in the face of adversity will continue to uplift and inspire all who knew her and generations yet to come.

Multi-hyphenate icon

Onwenu began her career as a journalist and, in 1984, gained international recognition for writing and presenting the BBC/NTA documentary “Nigeria: A Squandering of Riches.”

The film became a seminal work on corruption in Nigeria and brought global attention to the country’s challenges.

The documentary also spotlighted the persistent agitation in the Niger Delta for resource control and highlighted the environmental degradation caused by oil exploration in the region.

Having firmly established her integrity and commitment to exposing corruption, Onwenu transitioned into gospel music in the 1990s.

Much of her music, which she wrote herself, addressed pressing social issues such as health (particularly HIV/AIDS awareness), peace, mutual coexistence, women’s rights, and the welfare of children.

She began her recording career in 1981 while still working at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). She released her debut album, “For the Love of You,” a pop project that included an orchestral rendition of Johnny Nash’s “Hold Me Tight,” produced by Berkley Jones.

Onwenu carved a notable name for herself in the music industry before making a successful foray into film.

Her first acting role was in Zik Zulu Okafor’s “Nightmare,” in which she portrayed Joke, a childless woman who adopts an abandoned baby. This role marked the beginning of a distinguished career in Nollywood.

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Onwenu was a vocal activist. In 2000 she protested against her former employer, NTA, over unpaid royalties. The network had used “Iyogogo,” a track from her “Onyeka!” album, on NTA 2 Channel 5 without seeking her consent.

Son’s tribute

Tijani Onwenu, a designer, developer, and photographer, paid tribute to his mother on his Instagram page.

Marking the first anniversary of her passing, he honoured her legacy with a heartfelt message that reflected the deep love and admiration he continues to hold for her.

He wrote, “A year ago, today. RIP mom, July 30, 2024″.

Also, TV host Chude Jideonwo on his Instagram page paid tribute to Onwenu, expressing disbelief over her passing and sorrow that she would no longer be part of his 40th birthday celebration.

He described her as one of Nigeria’s most iconic voices and a national treasure, praising her enduring impact on the country’s cultural landscape.

Jideonwo added that he would never forget her and urged the world constantly to remember her remarkable legacy.

“Whenever I met Onyeka Onwenu, I asked her to sing this song. It’s my favourite song in the world. Not an exaggeration. I heard it in SS2 or 3 for the first time and fell utterly in love with it. More than 25 years after I fell in love with it, it’s still my number one. Each time I asked to sing it with her, I was so grateful that my request didn’t tire her out.

“She said it’s because it’s one of her favourite songs too – she wrote it when she found God for the first time, in the middle of terrible pain and sorrow, her marriage crumbling and her life in flux. I still can’t believe I won’t hear her sing, watch her glide, and laugh with abandon every movement 42 defined by grace and beauty”, he wrote.

Born 1952 in Anambra State, she was a former chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture and, in 2016, the National Centre for Women Development director-general.

In 2011, former President Goodluck Jonathan awarded her the National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).