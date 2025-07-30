The Minister of Transport, Sai’du Alkali, said the Federal Government has completed about 135 road projects across the Northern Region to boost transportation of goods, persons and economy of the region.

Mr Alkali disclosed this during his presentation on infrastructure at the two-day interactive session on Government-citizens’ Engagement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The event, with the theme ‘Accessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government-citizens’ Engagement’ for National Unity’, was organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

According to him, 216 additional road construction projects are currently ongoing in the region.

“Also, about 312 road maintenance projects had been completed, while 50 others are in progress.

“Moreso, several legacy projects cutting across many states are underway, including the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, Calabar–Abuja Superhighway, and the Akwanga–Jos–Bauchi–Gombe Road.

“In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 14 road projects had been completed and inaugurated.

“Other completed projects include the Greater Abuja Water Supply Network Project, the construction or rehabilitation of numerous primary and secondary schools, and the commissioning of three world-class bus terminals.

“It is worthy to also note that President Bola Tinubu has approved the construction of mega bus terminal in each geopolitical zones of country,” Mr Alkali said.

The minister added that several other roads construction, rehabilitation, and expansion works were ongoing across the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Mr Alkali also explained that the Federal Government had secured financing for the entire Aba to Maiduguri corridor, cutting across Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Benue.

He also disclosed that the government had also rehabilitated the old Lagos-Kano Narrow Gauge and freight services linking Apapa to Kano Inland Dry Port.

