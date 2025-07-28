Nigeria’s Super Falcons have arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, two days after their stunning victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The team, fresh from clinching their record-extending 10th continental title, landed in the country via a chartered ValuJet flight on Monday before making their way to Aso Rock for a scheduled visit with the president.

This visit comes after President Tinubu promised a grand reception to honour the Super Falcons, who came from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in Saturday night’s dramatic final in Rabat.

In a video call shortly after the final whistle, President Tinubu praised the team for their fighting spirit and unity. “You have lifted our spirits. You are a pride to your generation, and we are all very happy. You will be celebrated,” he said.

Nigerians now eagerly await the details of the president’s promised reward package, which may include national honours, similar to those given to the Super Eagles after their AFCON 2023 campaign.