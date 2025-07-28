Nigeria’s Super Falcons have landed in Abuja to a hero’s welcome after their triumphant outing at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they claimed a record-extending 10th continental title.

The team arrived Monday afternoon aboard a chartered ValuJet aircraft from Rabat, Morocco, where they sealed their legendary status with a thrilling 3–2 win over hosts Morocco in Saturday’s final.

Excited fans, top officials from the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) were on ground at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to receive the champions.

According to a statement issued on Monday morning by the NSC, the streets of Abuja will be agog as the players participate in a city tour with the trophy, heading to the Presidential Villa to meet with President Bola Tinubu

“There will also be a live concert at the Eagles Square this evening from 7 p.m. with top celebrities expected to perform to the delight of the team and the fans alike.” The statement added.

Nigeria’s journey to the title in Morocco was nothing short of remarkable.

The Super Falcons didn’t lose any of their six matches, including a dramatic semi-final victory over defending champions South Africa.

In the final, they came from behind to defeat a spirited Moroccan side, silencing a raucous home crowd in Rabat.

Beyond the team triumph, four Nigerian players — Ajibade, Nnadozie, Michelle Alozie, and Esther Okoronkwo — were named in CAF’s Team of the Tournament.

This 2024 WAFCON title marks Nigeria’s 10th win in the 13 editions of the tournament — a testament to their enduring dominance in African women’s football.

Celebrations are expected to continue in Abuja, while PREMIUM TIMES reliably gathered that the team will also be hosted in Lagos.