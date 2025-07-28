After five days of fighting, Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire.”

Both countries agreed to a ceasefire on Monday, in an effort to end the border clashes that left at least 33 people dead and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the ceasefire agreement, saying hostilities between the two countries would end by midnight.

“This is a vital first step to a de-escalation and a restoration of peace and security,” said Mr Ibrahim.

“We have seen very positive development and results that would augur well for Cambodia and Thailand,” he added.

Mr Ibrahim held talks with Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at his official residence in Malaysia’s administrative capital, Putrajaya, before the announcement.

Thailand initially rejected his offer to mediate but later agreed after US President Donald Trump stated that tariff negotiations would not proceed until the “fighting STOPS.”

The ambassadors of the United States and China were also present at the meeting.

The Cambodian Prime Minister described the meeting as a good and productive meeting. He hoped that it would lead to an immediate end to the fighting, according to the BBC.

Cambodia has been pushing for a ceasefire since Friday, as its outgunned forces have been pushed back by the Thai military.

Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has pledged that the country would honour the ceasefire.

The clash escalated last Thursday after Thailand launched airstrikes against Cambodian military targets along their long-disputed Ta Moan Thom Temple, located in the border area of northwestern Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province.

The countries exchanged airstrikes and gunfire, while each government accused the other of starting the confrontation.

Thailand’s military reported that several civilian-populated villages were struck by rockets, resulting in multiple casualties. On the Cambodian side, officials confirmed 13 deaths, including eight civilians caught in the crossfire.

Although Malaysia facilitated the peace talks, the US played a major role in both countries agreeing to a peace deal.

On Saturday, Mr Trump issued an ultimatum, demanding an immediate ceasefire. He threatened to suspend all negotiations on reducing US tariffs unless both countries agreed to end the fighting.

This significantly influenced their choice as both countries rely heavily on trade with the US and both faced a 36 per cent tariff on exports.

In a statement issued on Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio celebrated the agreement.

“The United States applauds the ceasefire declaration between Cambodia and Thailand announced today in Kuala Lumpur.

“We urge all parties to follow through on their commitments,” he said.