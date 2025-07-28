The Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) says it has recorded a six-year streak of zero hull losses across the West African airspace.

This was disclosed by the BAGAIA Commissioner, Charles Erhueh, during the opening ceremony of the 12th BAGAIA Commission Meeting in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting, billed to hold from 28-30 July under the theme “Celebrating Our Collective Wins in Capacity Building and Aviation Safety in the BAG Region and Beyond”, is hosted by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

“It is worth underscoring one hard-earned success: the sub-region’s enviable record of zero hull losses in the last six years. This is not a fluke—it is the outcome of rigorous safety follow-up, effective recommendation implementation, and cross-border collaboration between independent agencies,” Mr Erhueh said.

This, the commissioner said, marked what officials have described as “a hard-earned success” in the region’s aviation safety record.

BAGAIA is a regional aviation accident investigation organisation established to serve the member states of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) in West Africa. The purpose and core mandates of the group are to conduct independent investigations into aircraft accidents and serious incidents, promote aviation safety through effective reporting and safety recommendations, build capacity in accident investigation across its member states and harmonise safety procedures and investigation protocols in line with ICAO Annexe 13 standards.

Member States of BAGAIA include Nigeria, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea. Although some of these countries have established their own independent Accident Investigation Bureaus (AAIBs), they still operate collaboratively under the BAGAIA framework for technical support, training, and joint investigations.

Challenges

On Monday, in what he described as his final address as chairman of the commission, Mr Erhueh reflected on major safety milestones since assuming office in 2019.

At the time, he said only two member states—Nigeria and Cape Verde—had independent accident investigation authorities.

However, he said the number has risen to five today, with Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Liberia joining the fold.

“This leap—from two to five—is not just a statistical milestone. It is a testament to our collective will, aligned with Annexe 13 compliance, and speaks to the strength of our regional safety harmonisation,” Mr Erhueh noted in his remarks.

He also highlighted that Sierra Leone’s aviation safety transformation saw its ICAO audit score rise from under 17 per cent to 72 per cent within two years, following technical support from BAGAIA.

Beyond statistics, the commissioner cited critical regulatory reforms, including the adoption of BAGAIA Safety Investigation Regulations (2021) and a harmonised Investigation Policies and Procedures Manual (BIPPM-2022) now used by member states.

These frameworks, he said, have streamlined how investigations and safety recommendations are managed regionally.

During his six-year tenure, Mr Erhueh said BAGAIA conducted 96 accident investigations and 67 serious incident investigations, issuing a total of 316 safety recommendations and three safety bulletins.

He attributed this to the growing role of partnerships in strengthening aviation safety, including memoranda of cooperation with East and Southern Africa bodies such as CASSOA and SASO, and that a pending agreement with the Interstate Aviation Committee in Moscow is also expected to deepen international cooperation.

“Let us use what we already have—and use it well,” he said, calling for better utilisation of existing aviation labs and avoiding resource duplication.

He acknowledged persistent challenges, particularly funding gaps in countries like Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia. Still, he commended their governments for continuing to engage and develop capacity despite limited resources.

In his remarks, NSIB Director General Alex Badeh described the gathering as a testament to the strength of “our collective resolve”.

He said the Banjul Accord Group has long served as a beacon of regional cooperation, uniting member states in a shared mission to enhance the safety, reliability, and accountability of air transportation.

“Today, as we convene in this dynamic city, we reaffirm our dedication to this noble cause,” he noted.

He affirmed that cooperation among member states is not merely a goal—it is the foundation of our success, and that in an interconnected world, aviation incidents transcend borders, necessitating seamless collaboration in accident investigation, knowledge sharing, and capacity building.

”By pooling our expertise, resources, and insights, we strengthen our ability to identify risks, implement effective safety recommendations, and prevent future occurrences,” he said.

He noted that the NSIB is proud to support the collaborative spirit, as evidenced by their ongoing technical assistance to the Liberian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and discussions with the Ghana AIB to establish a flight recorder laboratory.

“This meeting provides a vital platform to deepen our partnerships, exchange best practices, and align our efforts with international standards, such as those outlined in ICAO Annex 13,” Mr Badeh said.

“Together, we can address emerging challenges—whether bird strikes, operational complexities, or technological advancements—ensuring that our skies remain safe for all,” he said.

Looking Forward

As he prepares to transition from his leadership role, Mr Erhueh urged stakeholders to sustain current momentum through improved funding, advanced training in tools like ECCAIRS 2.0, and full operational autonomy for emerging investigation bodies in The Gambia and Guinea.

“Our work is not done—it evolves. Every occurrence we investigate is a lesson. Every lesson implemented is a life potentially saved,” he concluded.

The meeting is being attended by top officials from ICAO, NSIB, and other aviation bodies, and is expected to chart a new course for inter-regional safety cooperation across the African continent.