The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has confirmed a report of a boat mishap in Gunu village, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Minna by the agency’s Director of Information and Special Duties, Ibrahim Hussaini.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at about 11:45 a.m. when a boat conveying an unspecified number of passengers and goods to Kwata, Zumba Market, capsized mid-river.

Mr Hussaini said the boat operator and a few passengers were rescued, with one currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Kuta.

He noted that the number of casualties could not yet be confirmed as search and rescue operations were ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The operation is being conducted by NSEMA desk officers in collaboration with local divers and volunteers.

