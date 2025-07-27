Osose Ivy Usigbe, daughter of the late Abuja Bureau Chief of Nigerian Tribune, Leon Usigbe, has penned a deeply emotional tribute to her father, describing him as her “greatest mentor,” “a prolific writer,” and a man whose pen was his most powerful weapon.

Mr Usigbe, a veteran State House Correspondent widely respected for his dedication to journalism, passed away on Friday.

In a heartfelt post shared on her Facebook page, Osose, a lawyer, poured out her grief, expressing shock and heartbreak at her father’s sudden death. “My father, my greatest mentor, my friend, my man, my provider… You held yourself so high, full of wisdom and valor,” she wrote.

She recalled his deep love for their mother, the “tough love” he gave to his children, and the inspiring work ethic that shaped her life. “I prayed for you Dad… We all did… I wish you stayed a little longer… This was not part of the plan, Dad,” she lamented. “Rest well, my Dr. Daddy… Heaven gained an angel and I did too.”

The tribute came as tributes continued to pour in from across the country, including from President Bola Tinubu, who expressed sadness over the veteran journalist’s passing.

In a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Dr Usigbe as a consummate professional whose calm demeanour and insightful reporting strengthened democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Dr. Usigbe’s dedication to truth, balance, and ethical journalism earned him the respect of colleagues, public officials, and readers nationwide,” the President said. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues at The Tribune, and the entire State House Press Corps. May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn this great loss.”