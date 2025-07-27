The long-anticipated 10th season of Big Brother Naija launched on Saturday night, with a stunning twist: an all-female lineup of housemates. In a show marked by surprise, personality, and plenty of attitude, 15 diverse women from across Nigeria walked confidently into the BBNaija house, setting the tone for what promises to be a fiery and record-breaking edition.

The night opened with a live performance of ‘Joy is Coming’ by singer Awosika Josiah, popularly known as Fido, priming the audience for a night of colour, chaos, and charisma.

Organisers have announced a ‘double launch’ format, with male housemates expected to be introduced on Sunday. Saturday was all about the women, each bringing a distinct blend of story, ambition, and energy.

Meet the Season 10 women

Zita

The first housemate introduced was Zita, a 33-year-old actress from Imo State who described herself as a rebel and chaos-bringer. “My parents don’t even know I’m on the show,” she confessed boldly. She expressed her strong will and dramatic flair. Zita promised to be a force in the house.

Mide

Mide is a 23-year-old entrepreneur from Ondo State who left home after a clash with her father during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flirty, guarded, and ready to stir drama, Mide once considered acting while navigating her past. She also noted trust issues, which she inherited from her past.

Sultana

The third housemate introduced was Sultana, a plus-size model from Adamawa, who brought sass and spice. She claimed to be proudly unpredictable and unapologetic, representing curvy queens with confidence and edge.

Doris

Fashion designer Doris from Ogun State said she won’t tolerate disrespect. “I will slap anyone who comes for me,” she warned. Intensely single and deeply self-assured, she’s entering the house with main-character energy.

Big Soso

From Kaduna came Big Soso as the fifth housemate of BBNaija Season 10, a UK-trained lawyer and chef who says she’s on a mission to inspire Northern girls. “You can be a boss and still hold it down at home,” she declared with poise.

Tracy

Next on the introductory list was Anambra’s Tracy, a 27-year-old graduate trainee and mother of one, who said she’s pressing pause on societal pressures. She said she is known for her emotional honesty and quiet chaos and is entering the house to reclaim her joy and freedom.

More housemates

Ivatar

In a nod to veteran energy, Ivatar, 37, stood tall as a media personality and single mum with an 18-year-old daughter. With Yoruba-Igbo heritage and a career spanning DJing, TV, modelling, and acting, she said she came to set the record straight and maybe the standard.

Sabrina

Sabrina, a 32-year-old princess from Edo with a Master’s from the London School of Economics, combines beauty, brains, and boss energy. A former international model, trained actor, and entrepreneur, she said she is here for women who’ve been told they’re “too much.”

Gigi Jasmine

Gigi Jasmine, a 25-year-old Abuja-based DJ, described herself as quiet but chaotic. “Quiet girls can cause loud chaos,” she said, and with her Lagos upbringing and sharp mind, she’s ready to prove it.

Thelma Lawson

Thelma Lawson, a 26-year-old skincare entrepreneur and mum of one from Port Harcourt, came in serving with confidence and clarity. “She calls a thing, a thing,” the show declared as she entered, face card never declining.

Imisi

Next came Imisi, 23, from Oyo State. Imisi is a fashion designer and actress known for her no-filter narration and big personality. She said she is ready for chaos, connection, and comebacks.

Ibifubara

Ibifubara, a psychologist-turned-techie from Lagos, describes herself as a salad snob with a sense of humour. “I’m here with a guarded heart but an open mind,” she said, hinting at brains-meet-chaos energy.

Isabella

Isabella, a sultry Pisces from Instagram fame, is a mother of one who claims the title of “seductress.” Single by choice and emotionally deep, she’s ready to bring heart, heat, and herbal tea.

Joanna

At just 21, Joanna, a two-time pageant queen from Benue, brings grace and fire. She loves kizomba and salsa and values punctuality and peace. She said she is here to shake tables.

Dede

Last but never least was Dede, the 23-year-old Delta Gen Z baddie. “I’m the antagonist,” she announced with a smirk. With soft looks and hard truths, she promised to bring drama, rating herself a “10/10, no notes.”

The men come on Sunday With only the women introduced on Saturday night, the organisers of Big Brother Naija Season 10 have held back half the deck. As teased throughout the show, the men will be unveiled in Sunday’s second launch event, continuing the double-premiere format. The move adds suspense and structure to a season already brimming with promise.

As the ladies settle into Biggie’s house, social media is already abuzz with early favourites and predictions. With personalities that are bold and backstories that are rich, BBNaija Season 10 is shaping up to be one for the books.