The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIW and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are collaborating to conduct drug tests on boat operators in Niger State.

The NIWA area manager in Niger State, Akapo Adeboye, disclosed this during a sensitisation programme for boat operators, traders, and farmers in Katcha Local Government Area (LGA).

The initiative comes in response to frequent boat accidents in the state, many of which involve traders and farmers travelling to Katcha’s weekly market. Several lives have been lost due to poor safety practices and unregulated operations.

To address these challenges, NIWA has introduced new enforcement measures, including mandatory drug tests and penalties for non-compliance with safety regulations.

New Penalties for Violations

Under the new regulations, offenders will be fined N50,000 for operating boats at night or transporting hazardous materials: N20,000 for overloading or dumping refuse into waterways and N10,000 for failing to wear a life jacket, operating without a valid license, or lacking a fire extinguisher.

Untrained operators caught transporting passengers will be prosecuted, Mr Adeboye warned.

Mandatory Training and Passenger Records

NIWA has also made training compulsory for boat operators to ensure they are qualified. Additionally, all passengers must now register their names in a cargo manifest before boarding to enhance emergency response and accountability.

The agency reiterated its commitment to improving waterway safety and reducing accidents across the state.

Frequent boat mishaps have plagued Niger State, particularly affecting traders and farmers travelling to Katcha’s weekly market. In response, NIWA strengthened enforcement measures to improve safety on waterways.

