Rasheedat Ajibade and Chiamaka Nnadozie capped off Nigeria’s remarkable Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 campaign with individual awards, as the Super Falcons clinched their record 10th continental title in Rabat on Saturday night.

Ajibade, Nigeria’s captain and standout performer, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

The dynamic winger led by example throughout the competition, playing with heart and skill. She was voted Woman of the Match in three of Nigeria’s six games and played a key role in the team’s progress to the final, where they beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was equally outstanding, winning the Best Goalkeeper Award after conceding only two goals in open play throughout the tournament. Both goals came in Saturday’s final.

Nnadozie’s calm presence and quick reflexes helped Nigeria navigate tough knockout games, including a dramatic semi-final win over defending champions South Africa.

Meanwhile, Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco claimed the Golden Boot, scoring five goals to finish as the tournament’s top scorer. Despite her early strike in the final, Nigeria came from behind to deny the Atlas Lionesses a home victory.

South Africa walked away with the Fair Play Award, reflecting their discipline and positive play throughout the competition.

WAFCON 2024 was the 13th edition of Africa’s premier women’s football tournament.

The Super Falcons now hold a perfect record in all 10 finals they’ve played, further cementing their status as the queens of African football.