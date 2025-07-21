The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) has suspended its three-month-long strike, following the intervention of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement on Sunday, the association said the industrial action was being suspended with immediate effect, citing the minister’s commitment to resolving the outstanding welfare concerns of medical personnel under the Area Council Service Commission.

The doctors, alongside other employees under the commission, had withdrawn their services three months earlier over unresolved issues, including unpaid salaries, allowances, and poor working conditions.

Hope and confidence restored

The statement, signed by Okoreaffia Ogbonnaya, chairman of the NAGGMDP FCT branch, praised Mr Wike for showing leadership in addressing the issues that triggered the strike.

“We acknowledge and deeply appreciate his demonstrated commitment to addressing the welfare concerns of our members, including the initial payments received as part of the resolution process,” the statement read in part.

The doctors said the minister’s responsiveness had been instrumental in restoring hope and confidence among healthcare workers across the FCT.

The association directed all its members to resume work immediately, while reiterating its readiness to maintain dialogue with relevant authorities to ensure the full settlement of outstanding payments.

“We are committed to working closely with the FCT Administration and Area Council Chairmen to ensure the prompt payment of all pending salaries, allowances, and entitlements,” Mr Ogbonnaya said.

The association also expressed appreciation to Mr Wike saying, “We thank the honorable minister for his unwavering dedication to improving healthcare delivery and workers’ welfare in the FCT.”

