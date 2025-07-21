The Katsina State Government has approved the extension of maternity leave for nursing mothers in the state’s civil service to four months and 10 days.

The Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina, Abdullahi Aliyu-Turaji made this known in Katsina while receiving officials of the Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), on a courtesy visit.

According to Mr Aliyu-Turaji, the decision was taken during the State Executive Council meeting.

He explained that the extension from three months was considered in line with the ‘Iddah’, a compulsory period in which widows remain indoors after their husband’s death.

Also, the Secretary of the CS-SUNN Katsina chapter, AbdurRahman Abdullahi, said the visit was to advocate for government policy providing for six-month maternity leave for lactating mothers.

According to him, it is also to advocate for increased funding and timely release of Child Nutrition Funds, especially the one-to-one matching grant for nutrition sensitive interventions.

“Thanks be to Almighty Allah that the Katsina government is thinking ahead, as it has been consistent in paying the agreed funds.

“Interestingly again, unknown to us, maternity leave has been extended from the earlier 3-months, to 4-months and 10-days.

“Therefore we really commend the government for this commitment, because it will encourage and support nursing mothers in the state’s workforce.

“The effort emphasised the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and ensuring a healthy start for infants,” he said.

Earlier at a breakfast meeting, Muna Nzelibe, the CS-SUNN Programme Officer, said that improved investment in nutrition is crucial for sustainable development, economic prosperity, and the well-being of Nigerians.

According to him, with malnutrition affecting one in three people globally, and Nigeria having the second-highest number of stunted children, addressing this persistent public health concern has become even more urgent and important.

“Stunting, associated with poor brain development and reduced productivity in adulthood, is of great concern in Katsina.

“65 per cent of children under five, are stunted, And 26.8 per cent underweight, while 6.7 per cent wasted, according to the NDHS 2023.

“Therefore, urgent concerted efforts are required to ensure these statistics improve.

“In recognition of these issues, the one-day breakfast meeting discussed the extension of paid maternity leave from three months to six months with full pay and raise awareness for the Child Nutrition Fund.”

Nzelibe said that the resolutions of the meeting included a call to the Katsina State primary health care agency, and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to ensure adequate funds for nutrition activities in the state.

He urged stakeholders to work closely with the government to ensure the smooth implementation of the extended maternity leave policy.

“To ensure job security and supportive workplace for working mothers, and ensure policies and interventions are designed with operational contextualisation in mind, to avoid abuse of the system

“To maintain synergy and engagement with the State House of Assembly on nutrition related issues, there should be adequate monitoring and evaluation of nutrition activities in the state including the six months paid maternity leave.”

NAN reports that the team also visited stakeholders, including the Coordinator of the Katsina State’s Community Development Programme, Dr Kamal Kabir, where he assured adequate support, especially in the nutrition aspect.

The event was hosted by the CS-SUNN with support from UNICEF, and it brought together a diverse group of participants. (NAN)

